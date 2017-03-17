Draft SWF policy languishes at Ministry of Finance

The hold-up in the delivery of the policy to govern the establishment of a Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) is not with the Ministry of Natural Resources. Kaieteur News understands that the Bill is in the hands of Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, and has been with him for some time now.

A Sovereign Wealth Fund is a government-owned investment fund. It has been set up by many countries with oil wealth, and there are several models to choose from.

Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman spoke confidently in the National Assembly that the policy would have been delivered to the House in 2016 for discussion and debate. This was as he made his contributions to the 2017 Budget debate.

Last year ended without the policy being taken to the House, and to make matters worse, the first quarter of 2017 is almost finished and the policy is still to reach Cabinet where it must go before reaching the House.

When contacted, the Minister confirmed that the draft policy was completed by his Ministry and is now with the Ministry of Finance. Trotman refused to be specific as to how long the draft has been with Minister Jordan, but noted that his (Trotman’s) Ministry met its deadline.

Sources at the Ministry of Finance confirmed that the document has been there since January. But efforts to contact Minister Jordan on this matter proved futile.

Trotman told Kaieteur News that he is confident about the quality of the draft policy, which benefitted from the expertise of the Commonwealth Secretariat, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, the Private Sector and the very Ministry that is now doing the review.

Trotman said that when the Ministry of Finance is finished with its review, the Bill will go to Cabinet for approval, then for public consultation, before reaching the National Assembly.

“There is no intention to rush the Bill. We are some years away from production, so there will be consultation, but the point is we have a Bill which the Ministry of Finance is amending,” said Trotman.

In an address to the National Assembly, Trotman had said that it is important that the extractive industries that fuel Guyana’s growth today “also provide for our children tomorrow.”

He told the House that the Sovereign Wealth Fund will enable the government to “protect the economy from the volatile nature of natural resource revenues, help grow and modernize the sustainable non-extractive sectors of the economy, and further enhance the capacity of our people”.

Trotman outlined the considerations for the three sub-funds within the Sovereign Wealth Fund – the Stabilization Fund, Infrastructure and Social Development Fund and Citizens Participation Fund.

He said that the government has already begun seeking advice and guidance on developing such a Fund from the School of Public Policy – University of Calgary and the Commonwealth Secretariat, both of which are equipped with strong expertise on extractive resource governance.

Trotman told the House that the creation of a long overdue sovereign wealth fund will demonstrate to Guyanese and the world at large that hydrocarbon development, and by extension all other extractive industries, can be catalysts for a green economy.