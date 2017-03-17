Latest update March 17th, 2017 12:25 AM

Cops unable to locate ex-soldier facing rape charge

Mar 17, 2017 News 0

-attorney promises to produce him in court today

A former Guyana Defence Force corporal is to be charged for the alleged rape last January of a female at Camp Stephenson, located at Timehri, East Bank Demerara.
The recommendation was made by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions that only the corporal be charged, although three other ranks were initially accused. The four have all been dismissed from the army.
While the ex-corporal is scheduled to appear in court, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum revealed that the police rank investigating the matter was unable to locate the accused. He said that the ex-soldier’s attorney has promised to produce his client in court today.
An arrest warrant will be issued if the accused fails to appear.
In January, the Guyana Defence Force revealed that it was setting up a Board of Inquiry to investigate a rape allegation against three soldiers. The release did not give details or state where the alleged incident occurred, but added that the ranks were assisting the police with their investigations. The army had said it remains committed to the preservation of law and order and will deal condignly with all transgressors.
The ranks, including a corporal and three privates, were recently dismissed following the conclusion of the probe by the Board of Inquiry.

