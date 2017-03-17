Combined Team triumph

Latest update March 17th, 2017 12:55 AM
A Combined Team defeated a Rest Team 3-1 when the final of the South Turkeyen Sports Committee four-a-side small goal football and penalty shootout competition was contested on Sunday last at the Vryheids Lust Basketball Court.
The competition was sponsored by Tent City, Mr. Henry Chase and children, Dr. Frank Anthony, Trophy Stall Bourda Market, RDC Region four, Roysdale Forde, Dr. Allen and Zaman Alli.
Mar 17, 2017Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) yesterday launched its 12th Edition of the National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall with the preliminary regional conferences...
Mar 17, 2017
Mar 17, 2017
Mar 17, 2017
Mar 17, 2017
Mar 17, 2017
Mar 17, 2017
The Government has announced its recommendation to City Council that the parking meter contract be suspended for three... more
The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) is reminding its members that in order to access concessions... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP), operated by many countries in the world, Sir Ronald... more