Combined Team triumph

A Combined Team defeated a Rest Team 3-1 when the final of the South Turkeyen Sports Committee four-a-side small goal football and penalty shootout competition was contested on Sunday last at the Vryheids Lust Basketball Court.

The competition was sponsored by Tent City, Mr. Henry Chase and children, Dr. Frank Anthony, Trophy Stall Bourda Market, RDC Region four, Roysdale Forde, Dr. Allen and Zaman Alli.