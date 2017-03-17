City Council refusing to hear Soulja Bai

Latest update March 17th, 2017 12:55 AM

De parking meter deal got teeth. People hear when Soulja Bai tell de Minister to let de council halt de parking. This thing happen at a meeting when all dem Ministers agree that de town people vex and how dem gun vote against de party.
De people claim how de parking meter costing dem too much. It didn’t matter that nuff of dem does spend more than that pun other things. Dem start to complain bout de cost, then dem complain bout de contract, then dem protest against de secrecy.
Dem boys seh de Mare slip out de country and lef de rest of dem in de mess, because she get a whiff that Soulja Bai had plans to suspend de parking meter deal. So when de order come she wasn’t there.
De boy who she lef to act seh that he couldn’t do nutten, but De King of de Council got to deal wid that. Same time de parking meter people tell de council that since nobody ain’t tell dem nutten, dem collecting.
De contract is de thing that now causing all de trouble. De parking meter people seh dem have a contract, and if anybody decide to suspend de parking meter project dem gun carry de whole council to court.
Dem boys know that if anybody sue de council is de building, all dem market, and even de incinerator gun get foreclose, because de council got no money. That is how de King of de Council send a letter to Bulkan that he can’t freeze de project.
When Soulja Bai hear that de council refusing to tek heed from de Cabinet, he get so vex that nobody ain’t even walk near him last night. He security spread out and lef him in peace. Now de whole country waiting to see wha gun happen today. Is either he lock up de parking meter people or he shut down de council.
Talk half and wait fuh de outcome.

