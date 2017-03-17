Carib Beer T20 and NBS tourney on this weekend

Latest update March 17th, 2017 12:55 AM
The Georgetown Cricket Association Carib Beer T20 and New Building Society Second Division tournaments are set for this weekend at several venues. Tomorrow, Everest will host Transport SC in the NBS Second Division 40-over semi final starting at 11:00hrs with Umpires M.Y Yisrael and Deon Feasal in charge.
In Zone A of the Carib Beer First Division T20 which starts at 13:30hrs, DCC will host UG (Ryan Banwarie and Ravi Latif) while GNIC SC will journey to Eve Leary to face Police (Andre Horry and Matthew Kissoon).
In Zone B, GCC will entertain GDF (Hortence Isaacs and Joseph Jeffrey) and GYO will travel to Malteenoes SC (Javed Persaud and Moses Ramnarine).
The T20 continues at 13:30hrs on Sunday with DCC staying at home to GNIC SC (Banwarie and Isaacs) and TSC playing Police at Eve Leary (Persaud and Feasal) in zone A. In Zone B Everest will host GYO (Mario Nicholls and Andre Horry) while MSC will host GCC (Ashook Brijcoomar and M.Y. Yisrael).
