Canal No. 1 beating…Police say vigilantism reports were “exceedingly erroneous”

Over the past couple of days, a number of media entities in the country have been reporting

that the Phagwah night beating of two men in Canal No. 1, West Bank Demerara, was a racially motivated vigilante attack. In a subsequent statement however, the Guyana Police Force said that this was “exceedingly erroneous.”

According to the force, the connotations of vigilantism published in sections of the media are unsubstantiated, “based on statements obtained from members of the public, some of whom were involved in this incident on the day in question,” the police statement said.

While investigations into the alleged assault committed on Dameion Gordon and Vernon Beckles are still on-going, police are saying that the men were reportedly beaten by a group of irate residents, after one of them was allegedly seen removing a pair of mirrors from a parked motor car.

“Investigations have so far revealed that the victims were taken from Georgetown to the home of Ewart Lewis, a member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), who lives at Two Brothers, Canal No. 1 Polder, West Bank Demerara, by an in-law of Lewis’ reputed wife,” the police statement said.

It further explained that, “while at Ewart Lewis’ place, the family and the victims (Gordon and Beckles) decided to venture to Georgetown to seek further entertainment and while doing so, stopped at a shop at Two Brothers, where Ewart Lewis, his reputed wife and her in-law went into the shop leaving the two men on the Public Road.”

Lewis, the GDF rank who purportedly drove the two men over to West Demerara, told police that

while at the shop in Canal, “A resident (name given) ran into the shop and shouted saying that two men were stealing the mirrors from his motor car.”

It is further alleged by Lewis that shortly after, another resident (name given) told him that the men who stole the mirrors were the very men he brought in his car.

Authorities have said that persons in the vicinity then swarmed Beckles and Gordon, and began questioning them.

“During this period (Gordon) fled and jumped into the canal and both of them denied stealing the mirrors,” the police statement said.

Reports are that while Gordon was in the trench, the alleged irate residents threw bricks and other objects at him, while his friend, Beckles, was detained by residents.

The police release went on to note that, “the rear view mirrors belonging to the vehicle where the two victims were seen standing, were later found by Ewart Lewis, under another vehicle which was parked in close proximity of the vehicle from which they were stolen.”

The police said that a Rural Constable from the area took initial action and pleaded with Gordon to come out of the Canal, but he refused. Police ranks then arrived, and Gordon came out of the Canal, after which he and Beckles were escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where they were treated and sent away.

“It is not the first time that persons who are suspected of having committed an offence invoked the wrath of members of the public, and while we frown and warn against these behaviours as being unacceptable, the reality is that one cannot necessarily immediately determine what a spontaneous action will be,” the police statement said.

STICKING TO THEIR STORY

As of last evening, both Vernon Beckles and Dameion Gordon were sticking to their claims of innocence. The two men told Kaieteur News last evening that they were not satisfied with police investigations into the matter thus far.

“I feel like if they denying me justice,” Beckles said.

Gordon on the other hand, was quick to point out what he called a “major discrepancy” in the police statement.

“I don’t understand what Ewart (Lewis) trying to say, but what I want know, is if he tell them how long after they went into the shop the people notice dey mirror gone. I don’t understand how these car mirrors could go missing so quickly,” Gordon contended.

The 29-year-old business student expressed worry that his name “is being dragged through the dirt.”

Meanwhile, Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan, told reporters yesterday that while he was not in receipt of an official report on the Canal No. 1 beating, vigilante justice will not be tolerated.

“It is wholly illegal, and those who commit vigilante justice, or do grievous harm or murder, they will be charged,” Ramjattan reminded.