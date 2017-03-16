Latest update March 16th, 2017 12:05 AM

Why no response to what Gary Best asserted?

Mar 16, 2017 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
I refer to a letter written by Lakshman Persaud, published in March 14, 2017’s edition of Kaieteur News, captioned, “Outrageous opinion from a Former Attorney General.” I have no doubt that Lakshman Persaud is a fake name. The greater part of the letter was dedicated to ad hominem acts of me; it contains illogical arguments and was expressed in repugnant language.
From what I was able to apprehend, the writer argues that my contention, that if Pradoville 2 alottees are to pay market value, then all other house-lots recipients under the Government housing programme should do the same, fails to take into account the different income of persons in society. I wish to thank the writer for permitting me the opportunity to point out that the price fixed for the Pradoville 2 house-lots does exactly that, hence, it was among the highest price, if not the highest, charged by the Government for a house-lot when compared to the fact, that house-lots under the same programme were sold for as low as $50,000 each to different categories of income -earners.
The writer has also permitted me to highlight that apart from differentials in income, the housing programme also made provisions for other differentials and the costs differed accordingly. For example, there is a housing scheme for re-migrants; there is a housing scheme for professionals. Pradoville 2, obviously, targeted top State/Governmental and Private Sector functionaries. I hope that I have clarified the issues raised. It is interesting to note that neither this writer nor any other commentator has expressed any response to Mr. Gary Best’s assertion that he will not pay a cent more for his house-lot at Pradoville 2. The rest of the letter is simple unworthy of a response.
Mohabir Anil Nandlall
Attorney-at-Law, MP

