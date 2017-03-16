Latest update March 16th, 2017 12:59 AM

Verdict looms for Linden driver charged for killing traffic cop

Mar 16, 2017 News 0

CHARGED: Ron Cole

A Linden taxi driver will, today, know his fate when he appears before City Magistrate, Leron Daly, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for the decision of causing death by dangerous driving.
Ron Cole, 40, of 215 Blueberry Hill, Linden, is charged with killing 25-year-old Policeman Nkosi LaFleur on April 11, last year, at Eccles Public Road, East Bank Demerara when he drove motor pick-up GRR9355 in a  manner dangerous to the public.
According to reports, LaFleur who was stationed at the Providence Police Station was directing traffic at Eccles. He stepped back to allow a vehicle to pass in front of him when he was struck from behind by Cole’s vehicle.
LaFleur was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was treated and sent away, but was rushed back to the hospital three days later where he died.
One of the witnesses in the matter, Police Traffic Corporal Ronald Payne, stated that he was on duty at the Demerara Harbour Bridge, East Bank Demerara when he received information that Constable Nakosie was involved in a motor vehicle accident at Eccles.
Payne testified that after he received information about the accident, he proceeded to Eccles.
On arrival, he said that he spoke with several persons in relation to the accident but they refused to give their names. Payne added that he later travelled to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he observed LaFleur lying on a stretcher waiting to be seen by a doctor.
A post mortem showed that LaFleur died of haemorrhage.

