This gold company is robbing the Treasury

I refer to your letter in one of the editions of your newspaper titled “A Gold Mining Company that is defrauding GRA” and to state that with no ambiguity, I am aware of which company that letter writer is referring to, having myself been an employee there, who was forced to resign (among others both local and foreign), because of our refusal to be involved in the corruption. I was forced to resign over a year ago and I am writing to state that the allegations mentioned by the letter writer are all correct, even some of which I am unaware of and may have occurred after my forced exit from the company.

Myself and others were forced to resign, to make way for a person much favoured by the company, who was inclined to be corrupt and was fired from his/her last place of employment for similar corruption. The company was and is aware of this as I brought this to its attention, but continues to employ him/her because he/she is willing to be a part of the corruption.

At the time of my resignation, I was being asked to do exactly what the writer stated; include the North American expenses as part of the Guyana accounts, to reflect lower profits, and I along with the Manager, a foreigner refused, and I was forced to resign and he was dismissed. I am happy to see this company’s corruption being highlighted and I am concurring and hopefully the relevant authority will take note and an investigation launched.

