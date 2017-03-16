The role African-American women in America’ space programme

Dear Editor,

African American women actually helped launch NASA astronauts into space and bring them back safely to Earth speaks to us from so many angles. Several civil rights and political issues were addressed, and despite the fact that it is set in the 1960’s an extremely significant decade in American history, yet it still carries a message that is significantly relevant to present day educational systems.

Hidden Figures is much more than a feel good historical film, a story of excellence but not of ego, one of struggle and willpower but not of individual or personal glory. The movie about these women highlights not just the struggles of women in the NASA Space Program, but also brilliantly shows the value and application of their education, the reasons underlying the importance of educational degrees, the importance of regular library contact to learn new things and applying them to real world situations along with a personal and individual responsibility to prepare for the future.

This movie merits being seen, again and again and should be applied to the learning initiatives in all schools, to allow students to see why they need to be serious about their education and envision their dreams of success.

Girls will equally take away many lessons from the movie, especially how history was changed not merely by protests, but by going to school to gain advanced degrees, being familiar with the laws of the land, displaying proper elocution in the absence of profanity, the relevance of family unity and support and setting goals that everyone aspire towards.

Another key of prime importance is to behave and act as if there is intelligence, cultural pride and self-respect. Throughout the movie there are multiple scenes where, working with many types of math and integrating mathematical equations that sometimes had to be created, and following discovery and recognition of their analytic abilities, the women were called computers. One of the women was considered a peer only after she had proven herself more brilliant at calculating trajectories for landing spacecraft than anybody else in the workstation.

However, these three scientists only gained respect after showing and demanding equality through leadership opportunities and promotions that were previously withheld solely on account of their colour. These achievements bear out the fact that girls and women have the skill sets and analytical abilities to function in complex and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) areas that demand creativity and innovation.

This movie can be understood by anyone and should be seen by everyone, for its message, not only shows the historical application of educational and cultural pride and respect, but harmoniously transcends race and sex. It shows that gender is not a liability, anything is possible, skin color is not a curse, everyone deserves respect, curiosity should never be sated and success begins with the mind.

The emotional and psychological inspiration of this movie demands we ask what is next to keep the seriousness and the historical value of this movie moving forward. STEM and STEAM programs that are being applied in the educational cultures of our schools are only now being seen as not only career necessary, but also possessing scientific, business and commerce influences on a global scale.

Time will tell. The figures will no longer be hidden. The growing number of boys and girls in STEM careers will tell the story.

Yvonne Sam