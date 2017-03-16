The Culture Advisor to the Govt. should not behave like this

Dear Editor,

I was in Guyana recently for a quick family visit. The visit coincided with the Hindu festival “Holi or Phagwah’ as it is commonly called. It is the festival of colors. Amid the various “wet and colour fetes, religious ceremonies, people celebrate by applying color powder and liquid on each other wishing them a “happy phagwah”.

I do not need to say that all Guyanese, and by all, I mean all six of the country’s people now celebrate this festival. Now, more and more people celebrate the holiday with their friends, families, neighbours and their village.

You must be wondering what I am getting at. I am getting there soon.

When I am in Guyana I always follow up on the top stories etc, as of now it’s the SOCU investigations and the Parking Meter Fiasco. But a story that I was happy about was “Phagwah celebrations in Albouystown” a predominantly “African village” and the “scores of people who flock the stadium for the annual Phagwah celebrations in Guyana”. It attracts people from all walks of life; one of the many was Ruel Johnson, culture and arts advisor to the current Administration. He was covered in colors and had a huge smile on his face, and it was the same for the many others. Everyone was having fun and that made my heart as a Guyanese smile.

I left a day after the Phagwah celebrations and am now back in the country I reside. I was scrolling through my social media page and one story caught my eye. It was shared by the ‘Ruel Johnson” mentioned earlier, and I quote ‘these are the victims of the racist violence over at Canal No. 1, no one has been apprehended for this crime although the people who did this handed the men over to the police, who arrested the victims of violence. This is a cause for outrage and for holding people accountable. This shouldn’t have to be spelt out. No Citizen of Guyana should be afraid of entering any community for fear of being attacked on the basis of their race. The people behind this need to be caught, charged, tried and imprisoned.” (end of quote).

I looked at the story as aired on Capitol News, and there were video bites of the men that were assaulted. In those video bites no mention was made by those men of any racial slurs, etc, it may have been cut out for argument sake and I am sure capitol news would not mind sharing the entire interview raw as it was done by my former colleague, Royston Drakes. The reason for me penning this letter is simple; I am appalled that the cultural advisor, Ruel Johnson and some parts of the media and some media houses would peddle this story using a certain angle. This being done without any sort of investigation being completed. I called out the Cultural Advisor asking the same questions that I am asking now, this matter needs to be investigated thoroughly by the police, by the Social Cohesion Ministry, the village in which the incident occurred and the Minister ought to pay a visit there.

Once the investigation is completed only then can we label this what we want to label it. Mr Johnson’s response to my questions were; “two men are beaten and recount the circumstances of their being beaten in the media, including a false accusation levelled against them. Meanwhile the perpetrators of the incident cannot be found and are unwilling to give ‘their side’ of the story and your answer is that the victims of the beating and the media to which they reported openly are unreliable.”

Now this is the cultural advisor to the government, if a person which such a high office can openly state this in such a manner on such an incident I humbly ask are we really tolerant as Guyanese, as six people, as the ones who celebrated holi together recently? How can the culture advisor advise on matters of Guyanese culture if he is quick to jump to conclusions on an incident like this. I do not condone the assault on the men, and there are always two sides to any story. I’ve heard parts of the assault victims’ story, it is time we hear the other side. I call on the Guyana police force to do a thorough and proper investigation in this matter, I call on the village NDC to do an investigation, I call on the Social Cohesion Minister to take a stance and see his ministry do an independent investigation before anyone else label this is a very bad way.

Dave Roshundatt