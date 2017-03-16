Sunday’s ‘Reaction’ Drags creating much buzz among competitors

Sunday’s Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) ‘Reaction’ Drag Meet, which happens to the season opening event for the racing entity, is creating a lot of buzz among competitors, especially with the anticipated arrival of a team from neighbouring Suriname.

This segment of the sport which has enjoyed a strong resurgence in recent years is expected to provide an exciting start to the GMR&SC annual calendar and the organisers are hoping that fans turn out in their numbers and support the event.

Experienced dragsters such as Anand Ramchand, who normally drives a batch of cars, the Daby brothers Rondell and Peter, Sean Persaud, Chet Singh, Sanjay Persaud, female dragster Sharima Khan and Shawn Persaud, are all listed to participate and their presence is sure warranty that the battle over the quarter-mile strip is a must see.

The Toyota Supra of Rondel Daby is one of the machines that the fans love to flock and are usually in awe of its raw speed, but Singh, Ramchand and Peter Daby Mitsubishi Evolutions, are also stacked with unbelievable horse power.

So too is the Toyota Verossa of Ramchand and many are hoping that he does something special and pull off a huge upset in the category it normally campaigns in.

Among the categories to be contested are the F Class – 14 Seconds Bracket, E Class – 13 Seconds Bracket, D Class – 12 Seconds Bracket, C Class – 11 Seconds Bracket, B Class – 10 Seconds Bracket, A Class – 9 Seconds Bracket and the 8 Seconds Bracket.

The Porta Tree Timing device with specialized starting lights will be operational throughout the day.

Starting time is 12:00 hrs and admission is adults $1000, children $500.