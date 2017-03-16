Somalian fined for uttering forged UK passport

Latest update March 16th, 2017 12:10 AM
Mar 16, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0
A 25 year old Somalia national was on Tuesday fined or ordered to serve time in jail for uttering a forged United Kingdom of Britain passport to an immigration officer.
Abrahim Sheik Mohamed, a shop owner, pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on March 9, at Lethem, with intent to defraud, he uttered to Constable Stephen Williams, an immigration officer, a forged United Kingdom of Great Britain passport in the name of Steven Rhimestone, bearing a photograph of the said Rhimestone.
Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan fined Mohamed $100,000 with an alternative of serving a four-month prison term. The Chief Magistrate also ordered that he be escorted to the nearest port of exit upon paying the fine or serving the jail sentence.
Police Prosecutor Denero Jones told the court that Mohamed came to Guyana via Brazil and presented the fake passport to the police rank. Upon checking, it was discovered that the travel document was stolen. Police detained the foreign national for further investigation and checks made with INTERPOL revealed that the passport was indeed stolen.
