Police under close arrest for allegedly raping girl, 14

A police constable is now under close arrest after being accused of raping a 14-year-old Sophia girl.
According to reports, the 26-year-old policeman and the teenager have been involved in an intimate relationship for close to two months.
It is alleged that the incident took place at the police rank’s West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, home.
Kaieteur News understands that the cop would normally pick up the girl from a city school and take her to his home where they would engage in sexual intercourse.
However, the young girl’s grandmother later found out about her relationship with the older man and questioned her during which she admitted to knowing the man.
The alleged rape which occurred on March 9 was reported to police, yesterday.

