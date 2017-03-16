Petra Organisation Futsal Comnpetition Showstopping showdown likely between Showstoppers and Back Circle

By Rawle Welch

Following an opening round that was littered with absorbing action, the second night of the Petra Organisation Futsal Comnpetition will be played this evening, at the National Gymnasium.

Another six games are scheduled and headlining the night’s action will be defending champion Bent Street who go up against a tough Stevedore Scheme outfit, while reigning West Side Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ repeat champion Pouderoyen Showstoppers, make their appearance with a clash against another Guinness champion Back Circle in what is anticipated to be a rivetting contest.

Already, favourites Sparta Boss, North East La Penitence, Tucville, West Back Road, Broad Street Bullies and Agricola Champion Boys have made it to the next stage after recording victories on opening night last Monday.

Hustlers looked impressive in the street format following their debut in the West Side Guinness Competition, but will by now know that their opponent Tiger Bay are no pushover and will therefore have to play at their clinical best to eliminate them.

On the other hand, Tiger Bay are a very experienced team in this format and should start as favourites to advance.

The West Front Road versus Camp Street All Stars clash should be a downright crowd pleaser with the winner providing betting fans with a headache.

If one is to go by experience, clearly the former has more, but has looked a shadow of themselves in recent competitions, while the latter has been the crowd favourites since making their appearance in the street format.

Albouystown are another team with tremendous familiarity in this format and should have an easy time against Campbellville.

The Alexander Village and Sophia game is another one that is difficult to pick a winner.

These two teams play at a frenetic pace and it may very well come down to how well the players coming off the benches play since stamina could ve a decisive factor.

Champs Bent Street, providing they resemble the same unit that won the last competition, should prove too powerful for Stevedore Scheme, while the night cap between former and current champions Back Circle and Showstoppers is a good way to send the fans home.

Early prediction seems to indicate that it will be show-stopping showdown too good to miss.

The night’s fixtures are seen below:

Hustlers versus Tiger Bay

West Front Road vs. Camp Street All Stars

Albouystown vs. Campbellville

Alexander Village vs. Sophia

Bent Street vs. Stevedore Scheme

Back Circle vs. Pouderoyen Showstoppers

Following the conclusion of the elimination round, the 12 surviving teams will be divided into three groups of four.

Upon the end of the round-robin stage, the top two finishers and the best two third placed teams from the respective groups will advance to the quarterfinal phase.

Winner of the tournament will receive $400,000 and the championship trophy, while the runner-up takes home $200,000 and a trophy.

The third and fourth place finishers walk away with $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.

The event is slated to conclude on April 15th.