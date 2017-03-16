Pensioner’s death baffles investigators

Determined to get to the bottom of the case involving the death of 69-year-old Wilfred Bacchus, whose body was found in a trench at Coghlan Dam, Pourderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD) two Mondays ago, investigators have questioned a number of persons.

However, the pensioner’s death is baffling ranks since the Post Mortem (PM) revealed that he died as a result of brain haemorrhage which is consistent with a fall or being struck in the head with a heavy object.

While they are not ruling out accidental death, ranks believed that the 69-year-old man was murdered and his body was subsequently dumped in the trench since the PM showed that there was no water in the man’s lungs.

It is suspected that the elderly man might have been struck in his head when thieves went into the yard, he was guarding.

The pensioner was also under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Kaieteur News was informed that the pensioner was guarding a house, now being constructed not far from his Lot 38 Coghlan Dam home when he died.

Reports are that thieves had previously entered the yard and had escaped with building materials. This resulted in the owner hiring Bacchus to overlook the property.

Investigators have questioned a number of persons and are said to be looking for at least two men from the area.

According to information received, the pensioner left his home two Sundays ago to guard the property. The following day, when his son-in-law, Asgar Ali, was heading to work, he called out for the pensioner, but did not get a response.

“I went in the yard and look for him because normally when I pass around four in the morning and call, he does answer,” Ali said. \He further explained that he went back home and informed his family that he did not see Bacchus at the premises.

“Everybody went back and search, and then we went and report it (the man missing). When the police come, we went in the trench and search and we found his body,” Ali noted.

He added that there was blood on Bacchus’ head and hands but they never thought that someone had killed him.

“No one heard anything, so we don’t know what happen with him and this area is very quiet,” a neighbour said.

The victim’s wife, Rosalyn Singh, said that her husband had been imbibing the night before he died. “I beg him not to go to work, but he insisted that he had to go.”

The woman said that her husband was a quiet individual who had no problem with anyone in the area. “He goes his way straight and come his way straight,” Singh said.

She noted that they were all shocked when they were informed that he had been killed.