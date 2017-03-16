Minister of Agriculture not performing

Dear Editor,

Jagdeo did not operate like a dignified President of Guyana, and that is why he believes that the current President, H.E. David Arthur Granger, is operating like him – a trickster and a “master at conspiracy theories”.

Granger is upright; he has no personal axe to grind. No one can accuse him of corruption, but there are questions about his sloth in taking action against corruption, indolence and incompetence, which he has now begin to work on. Mr. Harmon, the official spokesperson of the government, has outlined recently that the government will stamp out all forms of laziness in the public service and there will ACCOUNTABILITY at all levels of government.

The recent action to take the SARA (STATE ASSET RECOVERY AGENCY) Bill to the National Assembly is a big step in this direction and if the “doubting Thomases” want more proof – here is it. I am tired of hearing that Mr. Granger is like Jagdeo. I never believed that and my conviction has come to pass. When the President stated in his weekly TV broadcast this week that SOCU, an arm of the Guyana Police Force, should have acted “nicely” to Mr. Jagdeo, he did not mean that they must not question him. Far from it – the President went on to state that no one is above the law and if anyone is suspected of engaging in any wrongdoings, then, the accused must be questioned and the law-enforcing body must be allowed to do its job.

The PPP – JAGDEO, NANDLALL AND RAMOTAR – came on the airwaves after PPP officials were arrested (when they refused to go to SOCU offices) and accused the government of a “witch hunt” against the PPP, hoping to stir-up outrage, but no one took any notice of those “crying wolves” on the scene ! It was just a ploy by our erstwhile past rulers to prevent a PERFECTLY LEGITIMATE INVESTIGATION. As the President has stated many times; “if you have done the crime, you must pay the time.” No decent person will be upset with the President for making such a statement.

President Granger is called by another name Rtd. Brigadier David Arthur Granger – but he is not Forbes Burnham. He has said that many times and so Jagdeo and others must stop this nonsense of trying to malign the President for things that he was not responsible for and had no powers to change. Jagdeo and Ramotar made out that the raid on his office – where they were waiting for SOCU – and the subsequent arrest was a dark day for Guyana and a return to the past.

This president has recognised that wrongs have been committed by people within all of our political, religious and social structures and he has established a certain framework to bring about the necessary changes in our society that will prevent those harmful things from happening again.

The President has established two Ministries – the Ministry of the Communities and the Ministry of Social Cohesion, which, if the Ministers and others who function within these two structures understand their individual and collective roles, their day to day duties and responsibilities – then a process will be put in train to heal wounds and create a better society for all of our people.

Bharrat Jagdeo and Anil Nandlall, in particular, are offering no leadership to this nation. Their continuous and daily battering of the government and its officials must be seen as a form of lunacy – not acting in the best interest of their own supporters, much less the rest of the population. They use the media and the press to pump their daily poison to an uneasy and restless population – yearning for FUNDAMENTAL CHANGES – as has been promised by this government. It is true that the AGRICULTURE sector is a failure – under Noel Holder. The AFC, the junior partner in the Coalition, does nothing to correct this situation. Agricultural advocates, like myself, will not defend this failed performance of Holder.

Nagamootoo, the Prime Minister, is reported to be “fed-up” with HOLDER’S approach, but he, as usual is a good talker and not a doer. I have been calling on the President to dismiss Holder nearly a year ago. Now, that George Jervis, the former Permanent Secretary is gone, it is a step in the right direction, but farmers need action to enable them to produce food for the nation. The promise to RE-ESTABLISH the Agriculture Bank (GAIBANK) – a MANIFESTO COMMITMENT – is an unforgivable set back. The commercial banks and IPED – which Mr. Holder is recommending to farmers, are charging high interest – preventing the development of agriculture and finding EMPLOYMENT for the long-term unemployed. I will have more to say on these themes.

Jinnah Rahaman