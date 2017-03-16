Ganja seller gets three years jail

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan jailed a 23-year-old woman for two years and 11 months for selling ganja.

The custodial sentence was imposed on Tiffany Sultan of Lot 14 Broad Street, Charlestown, Georgetown, yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Sultan was convicted for having 106 grams of cannabis in her possession on January 9, for the purpose of trafficking. She was also fined $159,000—three times the street value of the drug.

Court facts revealed that a party of policemen went to Sultan’s home on the day in question, during which she was found in the kitchen, cooking. A search was conducted on the home by two female police ranks when Sultan informed them that she had marijuana in a basket.

A sum of money suspected to be proceeds from selling the drug was also found on a vanity in the woman’s bedroom. As a result, she was escorted to the Narcotics Branch, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

In a statement to investigators Sultan admitted that she was selling the narcotics for someone.

At the close of the prosecution’s case, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan ruled that there was sufficient evidence to call upon Sultan to lead a defence. After consulting with her lawyer, Stanley Moore, Sultan elected to give an unsworn testimony.

During her testimony, she told the court that she was at home cooking when she heard noise. Sultan said that when she turned around several persons including a female ran into her home and began searching. Sultan told the court, “I started to use indecent language. Then a few minutes after one of the males identified himself as a police officer. I saw one of the officers go through my backdoor… while the others were searching.”

According to Sultan, the police rank came back into her home through that same door with a black bag in his hands. She told the court that the officer asked her if the items in the bag belonged to her and told her that he was going to arrest her.

The woman stated that she had $210, 280, two cellular phones and a laptop on a vanity in her bedroom. She added that she told the police ranks that the money belonged to her father, Hugh Davis. She was instructed to pack up the items to be escorted to the police station.

Sultan recalled that she was taken to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown where the marijuana was weighed.

Sultan claimed that she was slapped several times by a female rank which led to her becoming frustrated. She said she was later taken to the East LaPenitence Police Station.

However, Chief Magistrate McLennan disbelieved the woman’s story. According to the Chief Magistrate from the evidence, it was found that Sultan was the only one who had access to the home. The Chief Magistrate said that she was forced to rely on the prosecution’s case and pointed out that all of its witnesses were credible ones.

In the end, the Magistrate told the court that she was satisfied that Sultan intended to traffic the drug and that the monies found in her home were proceeds from trading the drug. During a plea of mitigation, Attorney Moore reminded that his client had been very cooperative with police investigations.