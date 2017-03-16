Gafoor Foundation donates scholarship bursaries to four GTI students

Four Government Technical Institute (GTI) students will now be better equipped to pursue their desired fields of study thanks to scholarship bursaries presented by the Gafoor Foundation.

The assistance will cause the four youngsters to attend the 2016/2017 academic year and provide for their education materials, transportation fees, training materials not provided by the institute, meals, among other things.

The presentation was made in the GTI boardroom last week.

Present at the handing over ceremony were the Chairman of the GTI Board of Governors, Vincent Alexander; Executive Chairman of Gafson’s, Sattaur Gafoor; Assistant Chief Education Officer (Technical), Patrick Chinedu Onwugmia; GTI Principal, Renita Crandon Duncan and GTI Welfare Officer, Alero Proctor.

The students that received awards were Alexandria Clarke who is pursuing Small Appliance and Repairs; Rondell Dazzell, a student of the Electrical Installation field; and Leon Lewis and Natasha Hunter – both pursuing qualification in Building and Civil Engineering.

Speaking on behalf of the Foundation, Ameena Gafoor recognised the importance of persons with industrial skills that play an integral role in moving Guyana “upward and onward”.

She also expressed hope that the four recipients will apply themselves accordingly and serve as an inspiration to other students.

Gafoor noted that the foundation will be on stream for a while and once it “works out”, it will be continued and extended.

Executive Chairman of Gafsons’ Industries, Sattaur Gafoor, spoke about the shortage of technical skills. He too, expressed the hope that the recipients will strive to better themselves and by extension, their country.

He added that the collaboration with the GTI was birthed when he observed that there is a dearth of particular technical skills in Guyana.

The Chairman also spoke about the phenomenon where persons that acquire skills in Guyana, depart for other shores.

Students were reminded, “We owe our country something. We have been trained and educated in our country, therefore let’s give back something to our country.”

Board Chairman Vincent Alexander, extended appreciation to the Gafoor Foundation noting that the contribution is an acknowledgment that the institute is playing an integral role in the development of the populace.

He dubbed the contribution as a “contribution to Guyana”. Alexander also urged the recipients to see their scholarship as an opportunity and to make the best use of it.