Drunken unlicensed policeman slams into businessman’s car

A drunk, unlicensed, policeman who on Monday slammed into a businessman’s pickup whilst it was parked in the corner of the road is now in hot water.

According to information received, around 10:30hrs, on the day in question, policeman Joshua Ali, who is an unlicensed driver, was driving motor car PFF 4473 owned by Mahadeo Dhamon. The vehicle was reportedly travelling at a fast rate of speed, east along the northern Carriageway at Bush Lot Village, West Coast Berbice when Ali reportedly lost control of the car and slammed into motor pickup PLL 8801.

The pickup which belongs to businessman Fazal Habibulla, of the said village was parked at the corner of the road.

As a result of the collision both vehicles were damaged.

Policeman Ali was subsequently arrested and tested and found to be over the legal limit of alcohol.

The policeman has since been placed under close arrest as investigations continue.