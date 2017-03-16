De parking meter deal stop on de seventh protest

De Bible talk how Joshua bruck down a wall. He walk round and round de wall fuh seven days blowing he trumpet. Then one day, de last day he blow he trumpet again and de wall fall down.

De parking meter protesters decide that dem didn’t want no parking meter in de city suh dem gather outside City Hall, chanting and mekking nuff noise fuh six days. Dem was planning to come back on de seventh day but City hall foundation shake. That is how dem suspend de parking meter before de people could gather on de seventh day.

Dem boys hear that Soulja Bai decide to tell de Mare that she and she colleagues better halt de parking meter. Of course Soulja Bai is a church man. He does go to church and pray. People don’t understand that was on de day after de seventh Sunday after Lent that Jagdeo lose de elections.

People does see things and dem know how to tek action to avoid disaster but de parking meter people seh that dem gun tie up Georgetown in de courts. De contract seh that City Hall got to pay dem fuh dem whole investment. Dem boys want to know wheh City Hall gun get de investment. It broke.

That ain’t de whole story. De real story gun come if anybody tek money and now got to give back. And when people talk bout giving back, Jagdeo done seh that he not tekking back he word. He seh that Greg de British High Commissioner been in Oasis.

De big man seh he was not there and de video footage show he was not there. That is how dem boys know Jagdeo is a dreamer. He does dream things and when he wake up he does think is true. He did dream how Brassington was a slim ballerina.

But dem boys hear that de Chat-3 who carry de news to Jagdeo shame because Will, de Oasis man, tell him that Greg de High Commissioner was not there. He trying to mek friends wid de High Commissioner.

Talk half and watch how Jagdeo gun apologise in seven days