Carvil Duncan faces questions in legal challenge over tribunal

Embattled Public Service Commission, (PSC) Chairman, Carvil Duncan, faced a series of questions regarding the issue of notification from Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, towards establishing a tribunal to address the matter relating to his removal from the constitutional offices.

The case was filed last October after Chairman of the Public Service Commission, Carvil Duncan, through his attorney, Anil Nandlall, approached the High Court seeking an order to suspend the work of a Presidential Tribunal that had been set up to determine whether the criminal charges Duncan is currently facing is enough to have him removed from office.

That order was granted by Justice Franklyn Holder.

It prohibits the three-member Tribunal from investigating and pronouncing on whether Duncan should remain a Member of the Public Service Commission, Judicial Service Commission and the Police Service Commission.

Yesterday, Mr. Duncan and his Confidential Secretary were expected to take the witness stand as part of a legal process to reconcile crucial affidavits submitted in the matter.

Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams asked a series of questions regarding notification that was sent by Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, over the establishment of the tribunal.

Williams contended that Prime Minister Nagamootoo had written to Duncan requesting that he show cause why a tribunal should not be established, as provided for by Article 225 of the Constitution of Guyana, to address the question of his removal from the constitutional offices.

The AG posited that Duncan ought to have received the correspondence.

As such, the witness was questioned extensively about the operations, the mailing system of the PSC.

However, Duncan told the AG that he could not tell the court much about the mailing system because the operation does not fall under the purview of the Chairmanship.

Duncan told the court that nonetheless that the PSC would have a record of all the mail received.

He said, too, that letters labelled as confidential would be delivered to him via his Confidential Secretary.

Whenever, he receives a mail, Duncan said that he would immediately open it in front of his confidential secretary and after reading; he would have it filed in the system.

The Attorney General then suggested to the witness that he received the letter from the Prime Minister stating that he show cause why a tribunal should not be established, to address the question of his removal from the constitutional offices.

“I did not receive any letter from the Prime Minister reflecting the content so stated,” Duncan said.

“I am putting it to you that the letter was received on April 14, 2016 by Kevin Raymond, an office assistant of the PSC, the AG suggested.

Duncan reaffirmed that he had not received any letter during that time but noted that the PSC would have a record of the mail received.

The AG therefore requested a record of the mails received by the PSC on April 13, 14 and 15, 2016.

The request met with objections from Nandlall.

The Judge overruled the objections and allowed Williams application. Duncan will undergo further cross -examination as it relates to the issue.