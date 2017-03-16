Bishoo, Fudadin join Jaguars squad Tagenarine Chanderpaul out with fractured finger

Thirty-one year-old West Indies left-hander Assad Fudadin has been drafted in the Guyana Jaguars squad as replacement for fellow opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul who fractured his finger while batting in Guyana’s second innings in their last game in Jamaica.

Young Chanderpaul, in his first game in this season’s First-Class tournament, scored 58 in the first innings before being forced to retire hurt before he had scored in the second innings.

Fudadin, with one half century in his three-Test career, is seen by many as more a two-innings batsman but was picked by the West Indies ‘A’ team and the Jaguars for their 50-over teams. With five centuries and 20 fifties from 86 First-Class games, Fudadin could partner Shemron Hetymer at the top of the order in tomorrow’s seventh round game against Trinidad and Tobago at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Head Coach Esuan Crandon confirmed to Kaieteur Sports last evening that Tagenarine has a fractured finger and will miss the last two away games to be played by the Jaguars.

Crandon also disclosed that leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo, who a part of the West Indies ODI team which lost all three matches against England, is also with the team which arrived in the twin Island Republic on Tuesday evening and are staying at the Cascadia Hotel.

Guyana lead the points table going into tomorrow’s game and according to Crandon the team is confident of improving their lead with a solid performance in Port-of-Spain. (Sean Devers photo)