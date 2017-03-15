Latest update March 15th, 2017 12:05 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Western political circles and media want to demonize Russia

Mar 15, 2017 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
In an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria broadcast on Sunday, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed new round of Western media campaign against Russia including speculations on supposed involvement in US elections and false accusations against Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. Dmitry Peskov denied any collaboration between the Russian government and President Donald Trump’s campaign, and said the U.S. is humiliating itself with its obsession over Russian meddling. “The answer is very simple. No,” Dmitry Peskov told Fareed Zakaria when asked about Russians colluding with Trump’s allies last year.
“We sincerely cannot understand why American people and American politicians started the process of self-humiliation. You’re self-humiliating yourself, saying that a country can intervene in your election process,” he said, adding that it would be “simply impossible” for the Kremlin to easily influence an election of “the most powerful country in the world” with its “very, very stable political traditions.”
Dmitry Peskov argued that US special agencies report about Russian interference in US elections contains any trustful evidence. “I would humbly say that it’s not a paper of high quality, in terms of being really trustful.” Another proof showing that these accusations are false is the fact that Vladimir Putin has never voiced support for then-presidential candidate Trump. “You would probably recall that President Putin, during election campaign, had never answered directly a question about his candidate of his support. He kept saying that we will respect a choice of American people,” Dmitry Peskov stated.
Dmitry Peskov also said there is nothing special in the Russian Ambassador discussing bilateral ties with some members of Donald Trump’s electoral campaign team. Sergey Kislyak talked to Trump campaign team members and future US administration officials “about the bilateral relations and… about what was going on in the United States” to provide Moscow with a better understanding of the situation on the ground, the Spokesman said.
He also noted that “every Ambassador of Russia abroad” works just like “every Ambassador of the US abroad, including [the one] in Moscow, because the more Ambassador talks to people in his country of residence, the better job he does.”
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the Russian Ambassador also held conversations with some members of Hillary Clinton’s campaign team. “If you look at some people connected with Hillary Clinton during her campaign, you would probably see that he had lots of meetings of that kind,” he said. At the same time, he repeated that the Russian envoy has never spoken with any US officials about the electoral process and had no intention to interfere in the 2016 election process: “there were no meetings about elections — electoral process.
Earlier Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Maria Zakharova said that Russian Ambassador’s meetings and talks with US officials were carried out in full accordance with Article 3 of Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, stating that diplomatic missions functions include “negotiating with the Government of the receiving State; ascertaining by all lawful means conditions and developments in the receiving State, and reporting thereon to the Government of the sending State”.
Dmitry Peskov expressed growing frustration with continuing attempts by certain Western political circles and media to demonize Russia. “If you load the public opinion with a huge burden of fake news, if you repeat every day numerous times that Russia is guilty of everything, everything goes wrong. We sincerely want this hysteria to come to its logical end.” He stressed that with demonizing Russia the whole situation takes us away from the perspective of getting our relationship to a better condition.
Aleksei Illiuviev
Press Attache
Russian Embassy in Guyana

More in this category

Sports

Jaguars retake lead courtesy Vishaul fifty

Jaguars retake lead courtesy Vishaul fifty

Mar 14, 2017

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Vishaul Singh struck an unbeaten half-century as reigning champions Guyana Jaguars brushed aside Jamaica Scorpions by seven wickets to regain top spot in the Regional...
Read More
Yadram, Balkishun guide Enterprise SC to Tropical Spring U19 crown

Yadram, Balkishun guide Enterprise SC to Tropical...

Mar 14, 2017

Romello Crawford record breaking ride seals Benjamin Cycle race in close finish

Romello Crawford record breaking ride seals...

Mar 14, 2017

Guyana Karate College conducts Grading Exercise for its students

Guyana Karate College conducts Grading Exercise...

Mar 14, 2017

WE WILL MAKE FOOTBALL NUMBER ONE IN GUYANA -FORDE

WE WILL MAKE FOOTBALL NUMBER ONE IN GUYANA -FORDE

Mar 14, 2017

Adams half century propels Bomb Squad to Canal Number Two SC T20 title

Adams half century propels Bomb Squad to Canal...

Mar 14, 2017

SEL League Leaders/Women’s Development League Finals …GDF unstoppable in both segments; down Conquerors & Paiwomak Warriors

SEL League Leaders/Women’s Development League...

Mar 13, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch