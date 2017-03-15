Three to be charged with murder following killing of Corentyne resident

The three persons who are in custody in connection with the murder of a Rose Hall Town resident

a year ago, will be charged with murder.

The men are accused of murdering Caitanya Kishundyal, 21, of Lot 28 First Street, Swamp Section, Rose Hall, Berbice. The man succumbed on February 5, last year, at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) Intensive Care Unit (ICU) two days after he was shot to the abdomen by a lone gunman who attacked him at his home.

The police in Berbice were able to crack the case on Saturday last, when one man was arrested by the officer in charge of the Rose Hall Town Outpost following some misdemeanors. After being interrogated the man confessed to being present when Kishundyal was killed.

A file was prepared and sent to the DPP for advice; it was subsequently advised that they be charged with murder.

Kisundyal was shot after he confronted the armed suspects, who along with his accomplices were hiding in ambush near the fence of his home waiting on his return home.

After shooting Kishundyal, the men escaped .Although injured Kishundyal, followed the men but collapsed.

He was picked up and rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital and transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital before being transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for emergency treatment, however he died.