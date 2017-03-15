Latest update March 15th, 2017 12:55 AM

Shewpersaud’s century hands MMZ youths victory over TSC

Mar 15, 2017 Sports 0

A fine century by Kelvin Shewpersaud handed host Meten-Meer-Zorg Youths a 13-run victory

Kelvin Shewpersaud

over Transport Sports Club of Georgetown when the teams collided in a 40-over fixture recently.
Shewpersaud struck 104 and got support from Seymour Evans with 61 as Meten-Meer-Zorg Youths posted 227 all out, batting first. Kevin Ross claimed 3-39, S. Singh 3-39 and Shawn Massiah 2-47.
TSC threatened before they fell for 214 in 34.3 overs. Charwayne McPherson hit 61; Mark Ramsammy got 52 and Akeem Redmon 26. Looknauth Chinkoo snared 4-38, Shewpersaud 2-10 and Rajiv Deonarine 2-27.

