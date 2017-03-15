Latest update March 15th, 2017 12:55 AM

Petra Organisation Knockout / Round Robin Futsal Competition… Large crowd witnesses thrilling action on opening night

Mar 15, 2017 Sports 0

 

A large crowd witnessed some thrilling action on opening night of the Petra Organisation

Part of the action on opening night of the Petra Organisation Futsal Competition which is being played at the National Gymnasium.

Knockout / Round Robin Futsal Competition on Monday, at the National Gymnasium.

Among the teams registering impressive wins were Sparta Boss who inflicted a crushing 6-1 triumph over Globe Yard with national players firing in a treble each in a dominant performance.

Also headlining the night’s action was Agricola Champion Boys who rebounded from a 2-0 deficit to score an upset 3-2 victory over the highly touted North Ruimveldt, while North East La Penitence’s 2-1 win over Leopold Street must be interpreted as a similar result.

Tucville, who at one stage seemed to be coasting to a comfortable victory over Kitty Weavers survived a scare, before securing an exciting 7-5 triumph.

Play in the competition resumes tomorrow evening, at the same venue.

In the night’s full results:

Game-1

North East La Penitence-2 vs Leopold Street-1

North East Scorers

Romario Andrews-9th

Kelvin Moore-25th

Leopold Scorer

Orandel Williams-15th

Game-2

Festival City-0 vs West Back Road-2

Josiah Charles-6th and 22nd

Game-3

Tucville-7 vs Kitty Weavers-5

Tucville Scorers

Dennis Edwards-2nd and 9th

Jermin Junior-5th and 15th

Delon Williams-18th and 26th

Tefon Daly-8th

Kitty Scorers​

Nigel Denny-9th

Own Goal-12th

Daniel Ross-23rd

Tevin Fowler-29th

Gregory Jones-30th

Game-4

North Ruimveldt-2 vs Agricola Champion Boys-3

Agricola Scorers​

Domini Garnett-12th and 20th

Quacey Weeks-8th

North Scorers

Gerald Gittens-1st

Andrew Gibson-3rd

Game-5

Broad Street Bullies-6 vs Channel-9 Warriors-1

Broad Street Scorers

Keiron Solomon-7th, 11th and 24th

Jimmy Gravesande-8th

Rocky Gravesande-10th

Lennox Cort-23rd

Channel-9 Scorer

Anton Alexander-2nd

Game-6

Sparta Boss-6 vs Globe Yard-1

Sparta Scorers

Gregory Richardson-3rd second, 10th and 16th

Devon Millington-8th, 20th and 23rd

Globe Yard Scorer

Rolex Smith-9th

