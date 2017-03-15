Petra Organisation Knockout / Round Robin Futsal Competition… Large crowd witnesses thrilling action on opening night

A large crowd witnessed some thrilling action on opening night of the Petra Organisation

Knockout / Round Robin Futsal Competition on Monday, at the National Gymnasium.

Among the teams registering impressive wins were Sparta Boss who inflicted a crushing 6-1 triumph over Globe Yard with national players firing in a treble each in a dominant performance.

Also headlining the night’s action was Agricola Champion Boys who rebounded from a 2-0 deficit to score an upset 3-2 victory over the highly touted North Ruimveldt, while North East La Penitence’s 2-1 win over Leopold Street must be interpreted as a similar result.

Tucville, who at one stage seemed to be coasting to a comfortable victory over Kitty Weavers survived a scare, before securing an exciting 7-5 triumph.

Play in the competition resumes tomorrow evening, at the same venue.

In the night’s full results:

Game-1

North East La Penitence-2 vs Leopold Street-1

North East Scorers

Romario Andrews-9th

Kelvin Moore-25th

Leopold Scorer

Orandel Williams-15th

Game-2

Festival City-0 vs West Back Road-2

Josiah Charles-6th and 22nd

Game-3

Tucville-7 vs Kitty Weavers-5

Tucville Scorers

Dennis Edwards-2nd and 9th

Jermin Junior-5th and 15th

Delon Williams-18th and 26th

Tefon Daly-8th

Kitty Scorers​

Nigel Denny-9th

Own Goal-12th

Daniel Ross-23rd

Tevin Fowler-29th

Gregory Jones-30th

Game-4

North Ruimveldt-2 vs Agricola Champion Boys-3

Agricola Scorers​

Domini Garnett-12th and 20th

Quacey Weeks-8th

North Scorers

Gerald Gittens-1st

Andrew Gibson-3rd

Game-5

Broad Street Bullies-6 vs Channel-9 Warriors-1

Broad Street Scorers

Keiron Solomon-7th, 11th and 24th

Jimmy Gravesande-8th

Rocky Gravesande-10th

Lennox Cort-23rd

Channel-9 Scorer

Anton Alexander-2nd

Game-6

Sparta Boss-6 vs Globe Yard-1

Sparta Scorers

Gregory Richardson-3rd second, 10th and 16th

Devon Millington-8th, 20th and 23rd

Globe Yard Scorer

Rolex Smith-9th