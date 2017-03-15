Petra Organisation Knockout / Round Robin Futsal Competition… Large crowd witnesses thrilling action on opening night

Latest update March 15th, 2017 12:55 AM
A large crowd witnessed some thrilling action on opening night of the Petra Organisation
Knockout / Round Robin Futsal Competition on Monday, at the National Gymnasium.
Among the teams registering impressive wins were Sparta Boss who inflicted a crushing 6-1 triumph over Globe Yard with national players firing in a treble each in a dominant performance.
Also headlining the night’s action was Agricola Champion Boys who rebounded from a 2-0 deficit to score an upset 3-2 victory over the highly touted North Ruimveldt, while North East La Penitence’s 2-1 win over Leopold Street must be interpreted as a similar result.
Tucville, who at one stage seemed to be coasting to a comfortable victory over Kitty Weavers survived a scare, before securing an exciting 7-5 triumph.
Play in the competition resumes tomorrow evening, at the same venue.
In the night’s full results:
Game-1
North East La Penitence-2 vs Leopold Street-1
North East Scorers
Romario Andrews-9th
Kelvin Moore-25th
Leopold Scorer
Orandel Williams-15th
Game-2
Festival City-0 vs West Back Road-2
Josiah Charles-6th and 22nd
Game-3
Tucville-7 vs Kitty Weavers-5
Tucville Scorers
Dennis Edwards-2nd and 9th
Jermin Junior-5th and 15th
Delon Williams-18th and 26th
Tefon Daly-8th
Kitty Scorers
Nigel Denny-9th
Own Goal-12th
Daniel Ross-23rd
Tevin Fowler-29th
Gregory Jones-30th
Game-4
North Ruimveldt-2 vs Agricola Champion Boys-3
Agricola Scorers
Domini Garnett-12th and 20th
Quacey Weeks-8th
North Scorers
Gerald Gittens-1st
Andrew Gibson-3rd
Game-5
Broad Street Bullies-6 vs Channel-9 Warriors-1
Broad Street Scorers
Keiron Solomon-7th, 11th and 24th
Jimmy Gravesande-8th
Rocky Gravesande-10th
Lennox Cort-23rd
Channel-9 Scorer
Anton Alexander-2nd
Game-6
Sparta Boss-6 vs Globe Yard-1
Sparta Scorers
Gregory Richardson-3rd second, 10th and 16th
Devon Millington-8th, 20th and 23rd
Globe Yard Scorer
Rolex Smith-9th
