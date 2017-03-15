Latest update March 15th, 2017 12:05 AM

New Amsterdam Secondary School has problems

Mar 15, 2017 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
It is with great concern that this letter is penned to highlight a few issues that are damaging to what was once the top secondary school in Region Six. The New Amsterdam Secondary School has now become a household name that brings distaste to the mouth and minds of parents, students, ex-students, the community and even teachers.
One issue that is destroying this wonderful institution is the relationship between two of the most senior in the school. They cannot find level ground to work together. Decisions made by the Headmaster, Board of Governors and even the Ministry of Education Region Six are ‘thrown out’ by another person which leads to chaos and confusion throughout the school term. The relationship between many seniors and other teachers can be described as depressing. Teachers are now unhappy, uncomfortable, demotivated and disgusted working in these conditions.
This highlights the second issue; the high rate of student transfers out of the school to less qualified schools. This is not only happening because of the issue highlighted but because a certain staff member (not the Head) shows favoritism among students and staff, and even among parents. The next reason for the high transfer rate is the amount of money solicited from students on a regular basis.
Lastly there is no financial accountability in activities/projects of school in and out of the Region. We are pleading with the relevant authorities to fix this situation before only the shell of the school remains.
Concerned parents
Patricia Gomes,
Shane Williams,
Gregory Smith

