Malteenoes inaugural novices’ table tennis tournament serves off Friday

-Entries close today

The Malteenoes Table Tennis Club (MTTC) will be hosting its inaugural novices’ tournament at the Club on 17 Thomas Road on Friday to serve off the beginning of the Club’s programmes for the New Year. Registration for the tournament closes today.

“To kick-start its programmes, the Club invites Table Tennis enthusiasts and others new to the game and reside in the Georgetown area to Join us for a week of fun in our ‘2017 MTTC First Novices Table Tennis Tournament,” a press release said.

The event features four categories, which the first round will be a round-robin group where the top two players will advance to the main event draws, while the third and fourth players will advance to the consolation event draw.

A total of 64 customised trophies and medals will be awarded to the players with the most wins in the various categories. The competition starts with the juniors and will conclude with seniors this weekend. The actual draws and tournament scheduling will be published on Friday morning and will be available Online at the Club’s tournament site and on Facebook.

“Malteenoes has long been the home of Table Tennis in Guyana. Over the last 40 years it has seen the development and maturity of virtually all the top Table Tennis players in Guyana. This long history has always had the blessings and support of the Malteenoes Sports Club’s great family of upstanding citizens,” the release continued.

The table tennis arm has reconstituted itself under new management as MTTC and has formed a team called the Malteenoes Dragons. The Club’s Head Coach and the Tournament Director, Idi Lewis is at the helm of the facility with Coordinator Kevin Prass.

“This new management envisions an independently organised club, which will promote the game of table tennis through Fitness programmes for adults of all ages and abilities with aggressive training programmes for enthusiastic people of all ages, who wish to increase their level of play quickly and compete toward development,” the circular noted.

The club also aspires to promote an environment for retired professionals to socialise and maintain their fitness through table tennis and hosts year-round club Leagues, which there will be semi-annual presentations and an annual Presentation Ceremony.

Interested participants can register online at http://www.r2sports.com/tourney.asp?TID=21396 and download and deliver their registration forms and entrance fees to the following locations:

Malteenoes Table Tennis Club 17 Thomas Rd, Thomas Lands from 6-9pm Monday to Friday

The Business School 443 Brickdam St, Georgetown Tel.:266—8906; Today’s Styles 65 Robb & King St Lacytown, Georgetown Tel.:658-2628; Call/Text The Organisers Kevin Prass: 697-8325, Idi Lewis 630-3602