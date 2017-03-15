Latest update March 15th, 2017 12:55 AM

LABA/ Hamid Foundation U-23 basketball Penultimate preliminary round tonight…

Bulls, Raiders clash for top position, Falcons, Royals search for first win

Half Mile Bulls and Retrieve Raiders, seeded one and four respectively in Group A, and the unbeaten teams in that section of the Linden Amateur Basketball Association/ Hamid Foundation Under 23 basketball championship, will play the featured game tonight at the Mackenzie Sports Club hard court, to see who will top their group and head into the final four.
That game at 20.30hrs will be preceded by the first game in Group B at 18.30hrs between Victory Valley Royals seeded at three and unranked Falcons, both are yet to record a win having lost the two games in the four team group play so far.
The tournament was held up for two weeks after the association had to make some verifications of their team lists to ensure that the players were indeed born on January 1 or after 1994 to be eligible to play.
The final set of matches to be played this week will see Kwakwani, the surprise of the tournament, taking on Amelia’s Ward Jets who like them are unbeaten as the battle to determine who will top Group A as both will eventually advance, like the Bulls and Raiders to the semifinals.

