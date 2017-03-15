Is Help and Shelter a charity body or quasi govt. organization?

Latest update March 15th, 2017 12:05 AM

Dear Editor,
Monday Feb 27 edition of KN carried an article on page 25, showing a number of business persons appearing with the Director of Sports to sponsor some fantastic event to raise funds for charity. Among the charities is Help & Shelter, Ruimveldt Children Home. I am not here to question the bona fides of both, but since when is Help & Shelter a charity, is it not a quasi-government organization. If H&S has to depend on do-gooders, how will it be able to provide effectively to all the battered women it is supposed to help and provide shelter to the victims of brutes and inhuman males?
Tuesday Feb 28, KN carried a front page article showing the Minister of Infrastructure digging out concrete with his shoes at the one billion dollars Kato secondary school. The Minister may have worn his iron tipped shoes that day, and he has to be a very strong man to so do. Did not the press carry an article some time ago, under the caption beware of Greeks bearing gifts; where someone stated that Government must be careful of accepting gifts from…. Did the article say business people?
Hafiz Rahman

