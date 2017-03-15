GMR&SC ‘Reaction’ Meet…Dragsters showdown just five days away

In a mere five days, Guyanese dragsters will renew their rivalry with Suriname in what has now become an enduring battle for supremacy in the sport of motor racing.

After spending much time carefully fine tuning their respective machines, local dragsters along with those from Suriname will take to the track, at the South Dakota Circuit in another highly anticipated showdown that is sure to create much excitement for the fans.

As part of the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) calendar of activities, the International Drag Race Meet is anticipated to produce some scorching times and breathtaking competition in what has been dubbed the ‘Reaction’ Meet and the entity’s season opening event.

Dragsters such as Sean Persaud, Anand Ramchand, Rondell and Peter Daby, Sanjay Persaud, Rameeze Mohamed are all expected to be at the starting line to take the flashing lights in the various categories, while in the Superbike division, pundits are scratching their heads to identify a worthy opponent for the matchless Mark Menezes.

On the other hand, while Kaieteur Sport has not been able to confirm the visiting contingent from the Dutch territory, it is anticipated that the usual suspects such as the experienced Hans Ijzer whose GMC Typhoon is no stranger to Guyana, Ashton Ceyaram, who pilots a Toyota Chaser, Ruifan Chen (Honda Integra), Prakash Lachman (Toyota Supra), Micheal Namchand (RX7), (Navin Lalbiharie (Nissan 350Z), Jean-Paul Jose (Ford Cobra Jet) Lester Choi (Nova) and Vidyakoemar Soekhoe (Mitsubishi Evo) should form the core of their challenge.

In the Superbike category, Tom Gomperts (Suzuki GSX R) and Giovanni Slagveer astride a similar machine are the competitors who could pose a threat to Menezes’ dominance.

The rivalry between the two nations has been lasting and exciting at the same time and existing records could be shattered.

The first race start at 12:00 hrs and admission for adults is $1,000, while children under-12 $500.