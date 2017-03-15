GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra Association Tourney …CONCACAF President Montagliani officially unveils tournament

By Franklin Wilson

Youths across the nine associations affiliated to the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) at the Under-15 level will soon be battling among themselves following the historic launch of the GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson

U-15 Intra Association competition yesterday by President of the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football, Victor Montagliani.

The history making launch took place at the National Gymnasium and was attend by a bevy of dignitaries including John Yates – Representative of Pele FC Alumini Corporation, Director of Sports – Christopher Jones, Wayne Forde – President GFF, Richard Dijkkhoff – President Aruba FA, Fabrice Baly – President St. Martin FA, Horace Reid – Director of Caribbean Football (CONCACAF), Marco Leal – Director of Member Associations and Legal Affairs (CONCACAF), Presidents and Secretaries of the nine associations as well as students and teaches of selected schools.

In launching the competition, which comes on the heels of a similar one at the Under-17 level sponsored by the National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO) under its Thunderbolt brand, President Montagliani commended Mr. Yates and the Pele Alumini for the vision and commitment in sponsoring this competition which would be organised over the next five years.

He told the players present that the tournament is all about them, noting that they have the privilege to be involved in the greatest game in the world and they needed to seize such an opportunity.

Having taken over the reins at CONCACAF since 2016 and adopted a hands approach to governance, Montagliani told the players that competing in this competition would not guarantee players a place in the Golden Jaguars set up but they must nonetheless be committed to the football journey which will take them somewhere and teach them things that no school can teach them.

”You need to go to school; you need to do that, but football will teach you a lot of things. It will teach you how to get through some difficult situations, life is similar to football.”

Many examples were used by President Montagliani to encourage the players to stick to the task and be disciplined in aiming to be the best they can be as he told the players that it is a privilege to be their President.

”Everything I do is for the players in this confederation. You have to respect the game and learn, and the game will teach you how to be men and how to be women in this game and I want you to seize that moment. So I am proud to stand here in front of you and say thanks to you for giving me the privilege of being your president.”

The FIFA VP also noted that CONCACAF stands fully behind the GFF in its endeavors to advance the foundation and development of the game, noting that all need to take on the role of being responsible.

President Forde in his remarks noted that it was an exciting and historic day for the game in Guyana, adding that the tournament adds to the federation’s structure of football development at one of the most critical levels.

He said that the tournament was also part of the GFF’s strategic development plan to have consistent football being played for the next five years. The gathering was told by Forde that within the coming weeks, similar tournaments would be launched at the Under-13 and 20 levels.

The importance of age specific tournaments was further lamented by Forde stating that it will feed the best players into the Scotiabank Youth Academies in the various associations which are geared to strengthen the national grid at each age level leading up to the senior Golden Jaguars.

Director of Sport Christopher Jones underscored the Government’s, ministry of Education and the National Sports Commission’s unflinching commitment towards the programmes being rolled out by the GFF aimed at empowering young players.

He singled out one of the initiatives that is in keeping with government’s own, the expansion of programmes to the hinterland communities. As he has done in the past, Jones once again challenged corporate Guyana to come on board like never before by way of supporting and investing in the development of Guyana’s sportsmen and women, noting that he is steadfastly working on ways and means to reward those who giveback by way of tax reforms.

Yates, in chronicling the investment of Pele FC Alumini Corporation ever since its birth on 18, July, 1971, informed that more than 50 kids from the Albouystown YMCA led by former national player and coach Lennox Arthur named the club following the retirement of Brazilian star, King Pele, to honour the world star.

The entity has been doing tremendous work that has benefitted hundreds of Guyanese youths over the years from providing scholarships and partnering with other organisations to attain its set goals.

”Today we have signed a five year agreement with the Guyana Football Federation for a tournament in honour of Pele FC First President Frank Watson. The purpose of this tournament is to assist with the development of youth football in Guyana and utilising football as a vehicle to promote education for youth footballers, both boys and girls. Pele FC Alumini will contribute $4.5 Million annually towards the administration of the programme also providing gears, balls and trophies for the tournament.”

Play in each association is anticipated to get underway later this month into next month.