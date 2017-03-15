Four remanded for Superbet robbery

Roberto Sankar, the proprietor of a SuperBet outlet has been remanded to prison over a robbery he allegedly staged at his place of business.

Sankar, 26, of Lot 6 Pigeon Island, East Coast Demerara, ; Mark Vaughn, 46,; Delon Morgan, 31, both Lot 27 Dowding Street, Kitty, Georgetown, and Kasi Heyligar, 34, of Lot 42 Shell Road Kitty, Georgetown were all remanded to prison until March 21, when they will appear in the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Courts.

Particulars of the first charge alleged that on January 30, at Pigeon Island, East Coast Demerara, they robbed Dexter Lowe of a .32 Taurus pistol; and eight live matching rounds.

It was also alleged that on the same day at Pigeon Island, East Coast Demerara, they robbed Junior Chung of $1.2M. The quartet appeared yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

They were not required to plead.

According to reports, six gunmen carried out a daring robbery at the sports betting agency and made off with $1M. Employees of SuperBet had just collected money from another shop up the East Coast of Demerara and were making a second pick up at Pigeon Island when the bandits attacked.

Kaieteur News understands that investigators received information that Sankar was involved in the plotting of the robbery. Police subsequently detained him during which he reportedly confessed to staging the robbery and identified two of his accomplices.

Attorney Adrian Thompson requested bail for Morgan, Heyligar and Vaughn.

Sankar was represented by Attorney Jochebed Pollard in association with Gordon Gilhuys.

During a bail application, Thompson told the court that his clients were placed on several identification parades in relation to a series of robberies.

According to the lawyer, his clients were kept in custody beyond 72 hours and it is still unclear why police have not yet completed their investigations.

“There is no evidence whatsoever. Hence the police held them (accused) for 10 days…It is unbelievable. They (police) should be sanctioned.”

Meanwhile, Sankar’s attorney told the court that her client has been cooperative with police investigations. Attorney Pollard said that after the robbery occurred, her client provided police with CCTV footage from the business place.

The lawyer further told the court that her client is a member of the community policing group and has no antecedents.

However, Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones opposed bail for the men citing the seriousness and gravity of the charge. Jones also pointed out the penalty attached to the offence and the fact that firearm was used during the commissioning of the robberies.

According to Jones, Sankar, a father of one, is the mastermind behind the crime and he gave an oral confession statement.

The prosecutor disclosed that investigators were granted permission to keep the four accused in custody beyond 72 hours. Other charges are to be laid against them.