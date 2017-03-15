Four Pillars for Guyana’s Development Strategy

Dear Editor,

I have three dreams for Guyana, the first, is for the country to become the ‘Singapore of South America’, the second, is for us to have a more cohesive and inclusive society and the third, is to see the bottom of the drains in Georgetown – basically for us to have a proper sanitation programme.

On September 20, 2013, in one of my letters titled “Guyana should become the ‘Singapore’ of South America”, I had proposed some points for the country to become the Regional Singapore over a 20 year period – 2012 to 2032, however, in this letter, I wish to further build on that framework.

I am aware that the Government is currently focusing on a development agenda around a Green Economy, however, I do believe that this is still a narrow focus for a medium to long term development strategy; as such, I would like to propose that the national development strategy be built around four themes/pillars – a Green Economy, an Agrarian Society, a Blue Economy and a Service-oriented Economy.

I would not elaborate on the ‘Green Economy’ since the government is already rolling out its programme around this and in a fairly satisfactory way. However, a fundamental point to note is that the ‘Green Economy’ is essentially placing an economic value on one aspect of our resource, the environment, there is scope, however, to broaden the development focus. I know that there is a lot being done already under these themes but I wish to emphasize, a comprehensive, well -coordinated and coherent way.

To a large extent Guyana is still very much an agrarian society or an agricultural society, however, I will limit my comments on this to merely point out that there is still scope for this area to be developed as a national development theme where the individuals, institutions and society as a whole are mobilized around it as a national business/theme/pillar and strategically linked to the other three pillars..

The third theme/pillar around which the national development strategy can revolve, is the ‘Blue Economy’. The blue economy simply refers to the use of water and its resources for sustainable economic development .In this context a business model can be created around the ‘Blue Economy’ which can possibly add to our economic activity. The blue economy concept has placed water resources as development spaces through which economic growth can be attained.

With Guyana being the ‘land of many waters’ with extensive supplies of ground and surface water, can we in a very strategic and scientific way, explore the possibilities around developing a business model using our water resource. I have been a part of the International water and sanitation sector for the past fourteen years over which time there has been many debates, discussions, publications, etc. around water management, water stress, water scarcity, water conflicts, water risk, even water wars,.

The World Resources Institute has listed 36 top countries facing water stress; among these countries are seven from the Caribbean Region. For example, about 10 years ago some of my colleagues were joking about Guyana exporting water to countries like Israel. The question is: Are there opportunities immediately or in the medium and long term for Guyana to be more competitive using the ‘Blue Economy’ concept.

Singapore has a highly developed trade-oriented market economy which is basically built on two pillars; education and trade, hence the fourth theme/ pillar that I would like to propose for our national development strategy; is a ‘Service-oriented Economy’. The time has come for a service-oriented economy to become a part of our national development strategy in a comprehensive way. Guyana is the only English speaking country on the South American mainland; there are an estimated 626 million Latin American population next door to us with a combined nominal Gross Domestic Products (GDP) of 5,573,397 million USD and a GDP Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) of 7,531,585 million USD; can we tap in more to this economic space?

Of course, one of the key barriers is language; therefore it has to be a part of the national strategy for Spanish to become a compulsory second language. I am aware that the Ministry of Education has announced that a programme is being implemented; nevertheless, my view is that it needs to be implemented more aggressively.

With a service-oriented focus, institutions such as the Carnegie School of Home Economics and the general school system becomes critical at this stage to aid in the development of the level of readiness but also preparedness of the society. India is the fastest and largest growing economy in the world with its GDP as follows: 2015 +7.40%, 2016 +7.80%,2017 +8.00%,2014-2017 GDP the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR): +7.57%.

In November, 2016, I was in Mumbai with a water and sanitation organization that I volunteer for and my experience with the service provided by the hotel was unforgettable. The taxi that collected me at the airport had some very simple but thoughtful items for customers who would have had a long flight. The hotel taxis also had Wi Fi available. The service at the hotel was phenomenal, the best and to a large extent the most professional I have experienced even from some of the top countries in Europe.

One of the key transformational elements I observed during my stay in Mumbai was a sense of readiness and also preparedness at various levels. Interestingly, this is the same observation I made in 2011 when I was attending the Global Sanitation Forum there. My conclusion, though limited to my experiences and research, is that, India’s growth is driven largely from within – from a tremendous sense of readiness and preparedness at the individual, institutional, and societal level to some extent. From tremendous sense of commitment to leadership in the public, private and civil society sectors – local as well as central leadership, young and old; there was moving sense of ownership.

I proposed that the four themes/pillars be explored for the comprehensive national development strategy – A Green Economy, an Agrarian Society, a Blue Economy and a Service-oriented Economy. These will then embody the focus of all of the Ministries, for instance, education – nursery, primary, secondary and tertiary. Tourism, for example, will fall under the service-oriented economy. Further, these four themes/pillars could be used around which to mobilize the public, private sector and civil society sectors, as well as individuals, institutions, and the wider society/

Audreyanna Thomas