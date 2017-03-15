Latest update March 15th, 2017 12:05 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

EXTENDING THE RETIREMENT AGE OF PUBLIC SERVANTS

Mar 15, 2017 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
Sir, I pen this letter with regards to the promise made by His Excellency David Granger after he would have assumed the office of Presidency on May 11, 2015. He said that at age fifty-five persons are still young enough to work, so he will consider extending the retirement age to sixty years. We were very happy to hear this but to date some public servants like myself are still awaiting this promise.
Some of us really need our jobs since we have commitment to the banks and other places. In my case I am due to retire this year and am now preparing to build my home. The Ministry of Housing took many years to grant me a piece of land. The banks have refused to grant loans, as, in my case, because I cannot assure them of re-employment. I am presently employed but as I mentioned, I cannot be certain of re-employment with the said organization. Also, for one to acquire a loan that person would have to be employed for two consecutive years. I will be happy if His Excellency can look into the plight of persons at age fifty-five and fulfill his promise.
O Andrews

More in this category

Sports

Jaguars retake lead courtesy Vishaul fifty

Jaguars retake lead courtesy Vishaul fifty

Mar 14, 2017

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Vishaul Singh struck an unbeaten half-century as reigning champions Guyana Jaguars brushed aside Jamaica Scorpions by seven wickets to regain top spot in the Regional...
Read More
Yadram, Balkishun guide Enterprise SC to Tropical Spring U19 crown

Yadram, Balkishun guide Enterprise SC to Tropical...

Mar 14, 2017

Romello Crawford record breaking ride seals Benjamin Cycle race in close finish

Romello Crawford record breaking ride seals...

Mar 14, 2017

Guyana Karate College conducts Grading Exercise for its students

Guyana Karate College conducts Grading Exercise...

Mar 14, 2017

WE WILL MAKE FOOTBALL NUMBER ONE IN GUYANA -FORDE

WE WILL MAKE FOOTBALL NUMBER ONE IN GUYANA -FORDE

Mar 14, 2017

Adams half century propels Bomb Squad to Canal Number Two SC T20 title

Adams half century propels Bomb Squad to Canal...

Mar 14, 2017

SEL League Leaders/Women’s Development League Finals …GDF unstoppable in both segments; down Conquerors & Paiwomak Warriors

SEL League Leaders/Women’s Development League...

Mar 13, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch