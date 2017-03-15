EXTENDING THE RETIREMENT AGE OF PUBLIC SERVANTS

Dear Editor,

Sir, I pen this letter with regards to the promise made by His Excellency David Granger after he would have assumed the office of Presidency on May 11, 2015. He said that at age fifty-five persons are still young enough to work, so he will consider extending the retirement age to sixty years. We were very happy to hear this but to date some public servants like myself are still awaiting this promise.

Some of us really need our jobs since we have commitment to the banks and other places. In my case I am due to retire this year and am now preparing to build my home. The Ministry of Housing took many years to grant me a piece of land. The banks have refused to grant loans, as, in my case, because I cannot assure them of re-employment. I am presently employed but as I mentioned, I cannot be certain of re-employment with the said organization. Also, for one to acquire a loan that person would have to be employed for two consecutive years. I will be happy if His Excellency can look into the plight of persons at age fifty-five and fulfill his promise.

O Andrews