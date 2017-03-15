Latest update March 15th, 2017 12:55 AM

East Bank E’bo CC launches Dwayne Stephens Auto Sales T20

East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee (EBECC) recently launched the Dwayne Stephens (Big Yard) Auto Sales T20 tournament at a simple ceremony held at the entity’s location in Vergenoegen.

Sitting from left, Orville Stuart former Vice Chairman of EBE CC, Ms. Tamika Johnson Assistant Secretary Treasurer, Alvin Johnson Chairman and selector Faizal Ghani. Standing representatives from the various teams.

The round robin tournament, which is set to commence on Sunday, will see matches being played on a weekly basis at Vergenoegen, Tuschen and Zeelugt grounds.
Speaking at the launching ceremony, Chairman of the East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee Alvin Johnson thanked the sponsor and wished the teams well. He noted the importance of sponsorship adding that players such as Kevon Boodie, Kemol Savory, Hemchand Persaud, Ricardo Adams, Ryan Adams, Ryan Hercules, Trevor Benn and Jason Heyliger have all participated in this tournament over the years.
Defending champions Parika Salem, Hydronie, Tuschen, Zeelugt, Gold Fusion CC, Vergenoegen, Hyde Park, Tuschen A and B and Ruby United SC are the teams that will battle for supremacy.

