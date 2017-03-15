Component of multibillion-dollar Sheriff Street/Mandela Road Expansion attracts foreign interests

Latest update March 15th, 2017 12:55 AM

During the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday, contractors vied for a component (Lot Four) of the Road Network Upgrade and Expansion Programme – Sheriff Street to Mandela Avenue Roadway Enhancement Project.
The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) was listed as the procuring entity.
Earlier this year, the initiative had its project re-scope completed following protracted delays.
Back in July 2016, the NPTAB received five bids for the project. The engineer’s estimate was announced at US$36.4 million.
The Sheriff Street–Mandela Avenue Project is being funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). The contract was signed on March 15, 2013.
The scope of works for the Sheriff Street into Mandela Avenue road corridor includes asphaltic pavement, road safety, upgrading traffic intersection signals at each of the major road junctions, and traffic and drainage improvement works.
There is also expected to be structural works to bridges, culverts and other supporting infrastructure.
Pavement works will include the construction of a two-lane roadway with a median partitioning the two lanes along Sheriff Street.
The first section of Mandela Avenue will involve expansion from a two-lane to a four-lane roadway with a median in the centre, while the second section will consist of three lanes.
Amongst the bidders yesterday was Surrey Paving and Aggregate Company Limited – a Jamaican company.
This company is currently part of a joint venture with local contractor – BK International Incorporated – carrying out works on the US$42M West Demerara Road Expansion Project.
Kares Engineering Incorporated, which found itself in hot water after one of its creations – the $1B Kato Secondary School – began experiencing structural defects, was also among the bidders.
Below are the names of the bidders that are vying for Lot Four of the project and their bid prices:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

