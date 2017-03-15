Casino robbery accused among five remanded for attempt murder, armed robberies

Junior Stuart, one of the three men released on bail for a robbery at the then Princess Casino last year, was one of five men remanded to prison in relation to two recent robberies at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

Stuart, 31, a graphic artist, of Lot 14 Thomas Street, Kitty, Georgetown; Kasi Heyligar, 34, of Lot 42 Shell Road Kitty; Delon Morgan, 31, of Lot 27 Dowding Street, Kitty; Georgetown; and Richard Seonarine (no address given) will make another court appearance on March 22.

Particulars of the first charge against them alleged that on March 3, last, at Third Avenue Diamond, East Bank Demerara, while in the company of others and armed with guns, they robbed Aaron Akbar of $834,000.

Based on reports, the virtual complainant had just withdrawn money from a commercial bank at Diamond, East Bank Demerara when he was robbed.

The man was departing the bank’s premises when he was reportedly pounced upon by Stuart and his accomplices and relieved of a bag containing the cash.

Thereafter, the men jumped into a waiting car and fled the scene.

Police intercepted the car and arrested the men, when it was discovered they were known characters.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum had said that several license plates were seized from two of the men.

It was further alleged that on the March 3, at the same location, while armed with guns, they robbed Esau Akbar of $7,000 cash and a BLU cell phone valued $15,000.

The quartet was not required to plead to the indictable charges read to them by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, yesterday, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Stuart was represented by Attorney Dexter Todd. Attorney Adrian Thompson was retained by Heligar and Morgan, while Seonarine was unrepresented.

During a bail application, Todd argued that his client was placed on 12 identification parades and was never picked out. In his address to the court, Seonarine told the court that he was arrested by police at his work place and was forced to sleep on a bench while in custody. He also said that he is the sole breadwinner for his family.

Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones opposed bail for the accused based on the fact that other charges are still to be filed against them. According to the Prosecutor, Stuart gave police conflicting addresses and has a pending robbery under-arms charge before the court. These matters were transferred to the Providence Magistrate’s Court for March 31.

Meanwhile, Heyligar was remanded to prison on another robbery under-arms charge.

He was indicted with Kurt Kendall whose name was mentioned in the charge.

Police are still to arrest Kendall. However, based on reports, Kendall was previously charge for robbery under-arms.

It is alleged that on January 13, at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, while armed with guns, they robbed Dolly Singh of $1M and an LG cell phone.

Heyligar told the Chief Magistrate that he knows nothing about the robberies. He also denied knowing Kendall.

But Prosecutor Jones said that there are witnesses to the robbery.

Prosecutor Jones disclosed that the case file is still incomplete.

This matter was transferred to the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court for March 21.

Kendall’s name was also mentioned in other charges for attempt murder and robbery under-arms for which Samuel Adams, a taxi driver, of Lot 9 Dennis Street, Sophia, was not required to plead.

Particulars of the first charge alleged that on February 3, at Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, while in the company of others, they discharged a loaded firearm at Christopher Marks, with intent to commit murder.

Marks was shot in the arm during a foiled attack on his employer outside Citizen’s Bank branch at Mandela Avenue.

It is also alleged that on December 6, 2016 at Urquhart Street, Georgetown, they discharged a loaded firearm at John Brian, with intent to commit murder.

Brian, a contractor was shot and robbed in the Ministry of Finance compound after uplifting $3M from Republic Bank Water Street, Georgetown Branch.

It is further alleged that on March 3, at Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, Kendall and Adams attempted to rob Ramroop Ramnauth of cash and other items he had in his possession.

Finally, they are accused of robbing John Brian of $3M, while armed with guns on December 6, 2016 at Urquhart Street, Georgetown.

Adams was not allowed to plead to the indictable charges.

Attorney Todd requested for Adams to be granted bail on all charges.

According to Todd, his client was kept in custody for 12 days and was informed that he was being investigated for robbery under-arms. The lawyer disclosed that his client was arrested in January after it was alleged his car was used to carry out a robbery at the Ministry of Finance.

Todd, however, stated that his client was released.

Todd argued that his client was brutally assaulted by three police ranks (names given) while in custody. The attorney told the court that while his client was in custody at the Golden Grove Police Station, East Bank Demerara, a police rank opened the lock ups door and begged his client to escape, so that police could shoot him. Further, Todd argued that Adams was never placed on an identification parade and is being victimized because he failed to cooperate with police in telling lies.

“Police are putting innocent people before the court. There is absolutely nothing police can bring to have a conviction. These are trumped up charges.”

Once again, Prosecutor Jones opposed bail for Adams citing the gravity of the charge and penalty attached to the offence. The prosecutor disclosed that Adams made no complaints of being assaulted. The accused will return to court on March 22.