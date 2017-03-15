Latest update March 15th, 2017 12:05 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Can Minister Jordan explain what he means?

Mar 15, 2017 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
I refer to Minister of Finance, Mr. Winston Jordan’s letter that was published in your February 18 edition titled “Minister Jordan clarifies on the issue of VAT on private education”, and with particular to reference to excerpt “But, is the solution the complete removal of the VAT or to find creative ways to overcome it? One such solution is the absorption of the 14% VAT by GT&T”.
The last statement in my interpretation is quite clear, which is that GTT will absorb the 14% VAT that subscribers have to pay. Is my interpretation wrong, and if it’s wrong what does the Minister mean? I retrieved recently, online, bills for my landline, DSL and cell phone services from GTT, and in all 3 bills, there is an add-on cost under “total taxes” which when computed is 14% on the “total new charges”. I need to know, and maybe like other consumers, where is the VAT that is absorbed by GT&T, and if the Minister meant that GTT will not absorb it, I need to be edified on what “creative ways” must I adopt “to overcome it”?
Business consultant

More in this category

Sports

Jaguars retake lead courtesy Vishaul fifty

Jaguars retake lead courtesy Vishaul fifty

Mar 14, 2017

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Vishaul Singh struck an unbeaten half-century as reigning champions Guyana Jaguars brushed aside Jamaica Scorpions by seven wickets to regain top spot in the Regional...
Read More
Yadram, Balkishun guide Enterprise SC to Tropical Spring U19 crown

Yadram, Balkishun guide Enterprise SC to Tropical...

Mar 14, 2017

Romello Crawford record breaking ride seals Benjamin Cycle race in close finish

Romello Crawford record breaking ride seals...

Mar 14, 2017

Guyana Karate College conducts Grading Exercise for its students

Guyana Karate College conducts Grading Exercise...

Mar 14, 2017

WE WILL MAKE FOOTBALL NUMBER ONE IN GUYANA -FORDE

WE WILL MAKE FOOTBALL NUMBER ONE IN GUYANA -FORDE

Mar 14, 2017

Adams half century propels Bomb Squad to Canal Number Two SC T20 title

Adams half century propels Bomb Squad to Canal...

Mar 14, 2017

SEL League Leaders/Women’s Development League Finals …GDF unstoppable in both segments; down Conquerors & Paiwomak Warriors

SEL League Leaders/Women’s Development League...

Mar 13, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch