Can Minister Jordan explain what he means?

Dear Editor,

I refer to Minister of Finance, Mr. Winston Jordan’s letter that was published in your February 18 edition titled “Minister Jordan clarifies on the issue of VAT on private education”, and with particular to reference to excerpt “But, is the solution the complete removal of the VAT or to find creative ways to overcome it? One such solution is the absorption of the 14% VAT by GT&T”.

The last statement in my interpretation is quite clear, which is that GTT will absorb the 14% VAT that subscribers have to pay. Is my interpretation wrong, and if it’s wrong what does the Minister mean? I retrieved recently, online, bills for my landline, DSL and cell phone services from GTT, and in all 3 bills, there is an add-on cost under “total taxes” which when computed is 14% on the “total new charges”. I need to know, and maybe like other consumers, where is the VAT that is absorbed by GT&T, and if the Minister meant that GTT will not absorb it, I need to be edified on what “creative ways” must I adopt “to overcome it”?

Business consultant