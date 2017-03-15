Berbice thump President’s XI by 141 runs at Bourda

Berbice defeated the President’s XI by 141 runs when the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Dave West Indian Imports inter county U15 50-over tournament commenced yesterday.

Led by a 120-run third wicket stand between Marvan Prashad and Daniel Dharamdat, Berbice posted 196-9 after they were inserted at Bourda. Pacer Marlando Durant provided the GCB President’s XI with the breakthrough by uprooting the stumps of opener Sarwan Chaitnarine (02) before Raynaldo Mohamed had Ricardo Mohamed (11) stumped as Berbice slipped to 21-2.

However, Prashad and Dharamdat consolidated to steady the innings with level-headed batting in favourable sunshine. The duo rotated the strike well and picked up boundaries off the wayward deliveries as their partnership proved to be the backbone of Berbice batting.

Prashad struck two fours and one six before he fell to Joel Gilkes for 67 while left arm spinner Ryan Atkinson, who was surprisingly only given three overs which cost seven runs, had Dharamdat caught and bowled for 44 which contained three fours. Thereafter, Berbice lost wickets at regular intervals with only Hemraj Harilall (13), Abdul Ramsammy (11) and Anthony Williams (11) getting into double figures. Raynaldo Mohamed was the pick of the bowlers with 4-36, while Atkinson, Durant, Gilkes, Zeynol Ramsammy had one each.

In reply, Shamar Yearwood and Mahendra Goepilall looked solid as they put on 21 for the opening stand before the latter was run out for seven, while Yearwood, the only batsman to reach double figures was dismissed for 10.

Left arm spinner Hemraj Hariall and off-spinner Abdul Ramsammy then combined to restrict the President’s XI batting with some steady bowling as they were sent packing for 49 in 31.5 overs. The pair shared seven wickets between them with Harilall grabbing 4-5 and Ramsammy 3-8 off 10 overs each. Prashad was named man-of-the-match.