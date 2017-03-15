Beharry Group of Companies onboard with school’s basketball

The Beharry Group of Companies yesterday announced that it will be partnering

with Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) for the ninth consecutive year ahead of the launch of the National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) tomorrow.

The YBG NSBF is Guyana’s most enduring school basketball tournament. The company made their announcement at its Charlotte and Wellington Streets Head Office. Director of YBG Chris Bowman was elated with the continuation of support.

“We are pretty happy that Edward B. Beharry is onboard with us again because this is not an easy thing to do, but they have really been unwavering in their support of us,” Bowman said, adding that even if they have “wavered a bit”, Beharry has kept their end of the bargain for ninth straight year.

Brands Manager at the Beharry Group, Kamini Naresh indicated that the company is dedicated to the development of youths.

“We have been always willing to give back and this is one of those ways. We really love this programme and we are proud of your accomplishments, we believe the youths of today are the future of tomorrow and we are really happy for the opportunity,” Naresh said.

The schools’ basketball festival will be launched tomorrow before bouncing off in conferences across Guyana.