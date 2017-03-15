A country overrun with dishonestly infinitesimal minds

People are talking about a phone video making the rounds about a senior education official cussing down a colleague in one of the ministries. Someone found time to circulate that item but there is a crucial issue connected to the moral fibre of any nation, and not even one attempt has been made to circulate a recording of that factor. There has been no letter in the media, no comment from civil society, absolutely nothing.

Is one surprised? Should one be disappointed with this nation that a cuss down incident of a public servant is being shown on the internet but not the tape of a senior minister making a statement that the leadership of this country has denied? But not only denied, accused me of inventing what the Minister said on that tape. So we have two dimensions of this story. One is the leadership of the AFC and APNU are denying what MInister Trotman uttered. The other is that what Trotman uttered is being attributed to me by the leadership of Guyana. Important to note is not a junior government official is accusing me of saying it but the Minister of the Presidency, Mr. Harmon and the leadership of the AFC.

Let’s retrace the saga and one will see that there is an eerie moral sickness in this society. People find it important to listen to a video about some nonsense in a ministry but have no concern about the moral composition of its government. Here we go. Minister Raphael Trotman pronounced at his first press conference that President Granger in his capacity as President selected on his own, three ministers. Trotman explained that this was outside of the stipulations of the Cummingsburg Accord. Trotman went on to praise the President for such generosity.

He named the three ministers as Trotman himself, Agriculture Minister Holder and the Business Minister Gaskin who is the President’s son-in-law. At that press conference, Minister Trotman went further. He told the media that the Cummingsburg Accord did not accommodate a business ministry. He went further to say that the creation of these ministries has not resulted in any friction in the Coalition. He ended his announcement by referring to the three ministers as extras. He exclaimed; “WE ARE THE THREE EXTRAS.” Enter Joe Harmon

Mr. Harmon issued a statement accusing me of mischief by accusing the president of patronizing his son-in-law. Mr. Harmon did not even make a fleeting reference to the Trotman press conference. I did not do what Harmon said I did. I merely reported on what Trotman told the media and which was recorded. Enter the AFC. One week after my March 4 column in which I brought out what Trotman said the President did, the AFC issued a press release rejecting what I wrote. Not even one word was mentioned that I was quoting from what the AFC leader told the media.

So there we have it. As it stands, the leadership of the government has announced that the President did not create three ministers of his own. And I am attributed to be the source of that information. Now here is where the dishonest and small minds of this lost, rotting, submerged ship named Guyana come in. Not one person seems to comprehend that this is a serious moral issue in the leadership of Guyana. But what people find interesting is the circulation of a video about a ministry official cussing down another employee. What kind of minds this country has?

I ask readers to name a country where there would be no debate or discussion on a event in which one of the most powerful ministers told the country that the President chose his son-in-law to be a minister, then the government including the President (Mr. Harmon’s press release spoke for the Government so he had to consult the President) denied that such was done and accused the media of inventing the story.

I say with deep honesty, I wasn’t surprised that there was silence in the society on this saga. This country lost its moral compass a long time ago. This explains why the cuss down video is more of a curiosity than the reckless behaviour of the government of the day. As the days go on, other videos will circulate about which prominent person had ice cream and it ran down their face; which well known person drank coffee and it spilt and burnt the roses of the café; which policeman was drunk and he drove his car on the lawns of the Botanic Gardens; and which monkey ran out of the zoo and kissed a passerby.