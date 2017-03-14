Yadram, Balkishun guide Enterprise SC to Tropical Spring U19 crown

By Zaheer Mohamed

A six-wicket haul by Bhaskar Yadram coupled by a fine half century from Pradesh Balkishun guided Enterprise SC to their fifth consecutive East Coast Cricket Committee U19 triumph after they completed a 39-run victory

over host Fairfield in the final of the Tropical Spring tournament on Sunday.

Pacer Windell Fordyce removed opener Srichand Gangaram (02) before Himnauth Dindyal was run out for 12 as Enterprise lost their second wicket with the score on 45. Balkishun then added 37 for the third-wicket with Yadram before the right-handed Yadram was lbw to Andrew Gibbons after hitting one four and three sixes in scoring 26. Shoaib Shaw trapped Bhaskar Deodat lbw for one before Chatterpaul Durga removed Suraj Dookram (05) and Navindra Singh (01) in quick succession to leave the visitors in trouble. However, as wickets continued to fall around him, Balkishun held the innings together with sensible batting on a moist pitch. He struck five fours and one six before he became the eight wicket to fall with the score on 145. Balkishun slammed five fours and one six in scoring 64 as Enterprise managed 145-9 off their allotted 40 overs. Fordyce snared 4-17 and Durga 2-23.

Avenash Singh drove Yadram exquisitely to the cover boundary but was caught at fine leg hooking at the next delivery; he departed for five as Fairfield lost their first wicket with the score on 16. Shaw was then caught off Vinood Sundar for five before Yadram trapped Ramnarine Chatura lbw for two to reduce the home team to 29-4. Fordyce was then bowled by Bhaskar Deodat for 10, but Rajendra Singh and Trevon Charles took the score to 106 to with level-headed batting to keep their team in the hunt before rain interrupted in the 32nd over.

Following the resumption Yadram bowled Charles for 13 with the score on 109. Singh batted with maturity, hitting three fours and one six but soon after reaching his well deserved half century he fell to Yadram for 51. Fairfield needed a further 29 for victory with four wickets intact, however Yadram produced a decisive spell to see his team home. His efforts were assisted with two crucial run outs as Fairfield were bowled out for 125 in 35.2 overs. Yadram bagged 6-28 to earn the man-of-the-match award, while Vinood Sudan and Deodat had one each.