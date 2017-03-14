Venezuelan rice ship sinking offshore Essequibo

The coast guard and other relevant authorities are still investigating the matter of a ship that began sinking a few miles off the Essequibo Coast around Wednesday of last week.

The ship is currently going down approximately two miles off the shore of the Devonshire Castle Hampton Court area on the Essequibo Coast.

Investigations revealed that the vessel of Venezuelan origin was transporting rice back to that country at the time of the incident. According to local fishermen, the stern of the vessel is currently under water whilst the bow remains afloat. It is believed that the ship sprang a leak whilst out on the ocean. Due to high tides and enormous waves, the vessel was washed closer to shore. The crew on board the vessel (all Venezuelan nationals) was rescued without any serious casualties. Though a huge quantity of the rice was destroyed by salt water, it was reported that those rescuing the crew were also helping themselves to the rice on board.

Since the new administration took office in 2015 the Oil for Rice agreement between Guyana and Venezuela came reached its conclusion. Though the leaders of these two countries refuse to renew the agreement, the citizens of both Venezuela and Guyana continue to collaborate behind the scenes. In secrecy Guyanese continue to provide food for Venezuelans, and Venezuelans continue to provide fuel for Guyanese.

However these recent mishaps do not appear to be a coincidence. Just last month another vessel smuggling fuel to Guyana was confiscated.