The former Attorney-General is seeking to fool Berbicians

Dear Editor,

The former AG, Anil Nandlall seems not to be all there when he stated on NTN television in Berbice, that PM Nagamootoo does not deserve a pension. Can the PPP and the former AG tell the people of Berbice and Guyana about the large amount of monies (including other benefits) Mr. Sam Hinds is collecting per month as a former PM and President?

It was a television program that seemed like a circus in town with a clown. He then said something that struck me further, and that was, the PPP will welcome those that are with the APNU+AFC, back into their party/family and he mentioned a doctor’s name. Well, that doctor maybe looking for fame because he’s jumping from branch to branch for gain and sympathy.

He also said that the doctor and others will need to repent for what they had done to the PPP if they want salvation. Well the only thing that the PPP will get from some especially hardcore APNU+AFC supporters like me is the truth and that is the PPP cannot excuse itself, so why would anyone think that they (PPP) can rescue us.

SOCU only arrested some of them for an interview and they are crying. The PPP should be ashamed to see the hundreds of sugar workers that are crying for house lots that are not available and they took lands to create a multi-billionaire complex at Pradoville 2. They should be ashamed to buy those lands way below the market value and the poor farmer and worker can not get land of any sort.

He told Berbicians to be prepared to take to the streets if it comes to that and they should not be afraid to do so. The anger in the man’s face alone tells me he is ready to war. Guyana is a good country Mr. Nandlall and we are living as one. Why would you want to divide our people and create problems among them? Berbicians are not stupid to take to the streets to defend a group of corrupt officials that stole the wealth of our nation. I don’t think workers will allow you and the PPP to destroy their lives and those of their families also.

I do believe that GNBA needs to look into these political programs especially by the PPP that is driving fear and panic into the lives of people (esp. Indians), by trying to create political unrest by asking members of the public to take to the streets to protest. GNBA should bring charges against those persons.

Imagine the former AG who wanted to be Senior Counsel, told the farmers to support the PPP by taking their tractors and combines in protest action against the MMA It’s shameful to see a man that claims to be for the people trying to derail their livelihoods. It’s shocking to hear a former AG saying those words because under their watch in government everything was right for them and wrong for the people. They punish some for political gains and give to those that they like. He told the viewers that the PPP government left millions of dollars from the EU to build the East Bank Berbice Road and nothing is being done to date. He said that the state of the road is worse than when the PPP left office.

Well, this man is out of touch with reality, because if there was EU funding for the road, rebuilding of the road would have been started by the PPP at election time. Why is it that an international agency recently completed an assessment study on the road under this APNU+AFC government to fund it? The PPP and its affiliates need to stop the lies and deception because people are intelligent enough to know what they are trying hard to get at. The former AG needs to show respect as an MP and stop degrading and calling the present AG names; stop saying that the man is stupid. Because if people really look and listen to your program carefully, they will know who is the stupid one. I will like to advise – with SOCU now shaping up – that members of the former cabinet should really seek medical assistance and advice for a better future with truth and the people at heart.

Abel Seetaram

APNU+AFC

Regional Councilor

Region 5