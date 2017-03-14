Latest update March 14th, 2017 12:05 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

The Exxon agreement should be made public

Mar 14, 2017 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
Given the recent comments on EITI progress by the Ministry of Finance, it is clear the details of the Exxon agreement should be available for public scrutiny. An exploration agreement should be separate from an extraction and a possible processing agreement. Prior to the execution of an extraction agreement an estimate on Demand and sourced Supply for the local economy should be forecasted with multiple scenarios and the sustainability strategy that it enables, needs to be finalized.
These prudent steps will enable the government to make estimates of revenue generation from over capacity sales from the Sector and associated savings to the national budget. This will also be informative to adjacent sectors and help lay plans for their development. As for the subsequent execution of an extraction agreement, an open bid process should be implemented to allow for public scrutiny and parliamentary debate that is clearly tied to a long term sustainability strategy. The same should go for any subsequent processing contracts.
The financing of any processing center should be both part of the processing agreement and the government’s environmental protection strategy and near term agenda. This is essential given the current stage of development in the bauxite mining industry’s environmental safeguards for the affected local population. In recent years some residents have shown the affects of long term exposure to unhealthy environmental conditions created by the extraction of natural resources for the generation of national income. This income is also supposed to ensure the effective execution of a safe environmental policy and the partners used in the sector are supposed to also be sourced based on their proven internal capability to provide the implementation of a strong environmental protection strategy and good human rights record. Maybe this would have prevented the labour strike in Linden over poor bauxite industry working conditions. These points are some of the essential must-haves for a company or corporation to be given any consideration in the open bid process.
Jamil Changlee

More in this category

Sports

SEL League Leaders/Women’s Development League Finals …GDF unstoppable in both segments; down Conquerors & Paiwomak Warriors

SEL League Leaders/Women’s Development League Finals …GDF...

Mar 13, 2017

By Franklin Wilson It was an historic and memorable night of football that will go down in the annals of football history as the best ever for the Guyana Defence Force when they captured the STAG...
Read More
20th Cheddi Jagan Mem. 50-mile Cycle Road Race West Demerara Leg…Jamal John takes overall accolade; Dey, Niles and Bourne also win

20th Cheddi Jagan Mem. 50-mile Cycle Road Race...

Mar 13, 2017

Round-up Regional 4-day cricket – 3rd day, 6th round…Reifer five-wicket haul puts Jaguars in sight of win

Round-up Regional 4-day cricket – 3rd day, 6th...

Mar 13, 2017

Milo Schools Football results

Milo Schools Football results

Mar 13, 2017

GFF PLANS EXTRA FINANCIAL SUPPORT FOR ASSOCIATIONS – FORDE

GFF PLANS EXTRA FINANCIAL SUPPORT FOR...

Mar 13, 2017

PPP rewards Niles for yeomen service

PPP rewards Niles for yeomen service

Mar 13, 2017

Petra Futsal opens tonight with six matches

Petra Futsal opens tonight with six matches

Mar 13, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Confusion and Obfuscation

    If the Ministry of Foreign Affairs began announcing new tax measures or if the Ministry of Health suddenly decided that... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch