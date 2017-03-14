Relatives claim foul-play in carpenter’s death

One West Demerara family’s Phagwah celebrations came to an abrupt end after the lifeless body of their loved one was discovered on the Harlem Public Road, West Coast Demerara, during the wee hours of yesterday morning.

While many Harlem residents have concluded that the man might have been struck by a vehicle, relatives of the deceased, believe otherwise.

The man has been identified as 46-year-old Seecharran Lall called “Lalah”, a popular carpenter of Coghlan Dam, Klein Pouderoyen.

According to the man’s aggrieved brother, Dudu (only name given), he and Lall on Sunday morning journeyed to a relative’s home in Crane, West Coast Demerara, to participate in the Phagwah celebrations.

After several hours of imbibing, Lall requested that he wanted to return home.

The brothers – in the company of other relatives – proceeded to the main road around 19:30hrs, where a “short-drop” taxi was flagged down.

Dudu recalled that the car could have only taken one passenger so Lall boarded.

“When we reach home he didn’t reach yet. This morning we get a call that they find he body in Harlem,” the teary-eyed Dudu recalled.

Lall’s relatives subsequently paid a visit to the taxi-driver’s home seeking answers.

“He tell we that he drop back Lalah where he pick him up from. He didn’t say why he drop him back there,” Dudu said. Kaieteur News understands that no one was arrested.

Lall’s brother-in-law, Sunny (only name given), said that he suspects that the carpenter was murdered.

Both Dudu and Sunny argued that the carpenter’s body had several marks of violence and suggested that he was beaten.

“He got brands (lacerations) on his back and the area that dem find he didn’t have any impressions or anything. Nothing was touched. It look like dem just dump he there. It didn’t have any (broken) glass or anything. Just a (rear-view) mirror was on top of him,” Sunny said.

A police source told Kaieteur News yesterday that the matter is being investigated and the possibility that he man might have been murdered, has not been ruled out.