President Granger is wholly lacking in vision

Latest update March 14th, 2017 12:05 AM
Dear Editor,
I would be happy if you published this letter in your newspaper for me.
I read elsewhere that Granger was warning about the destructive nature of some ‘restless, provocative’ calls from society. The man has not grasped that the PNC-led coalition only got into power because the PPP’s corruption and human rights abuses had become more than Guyanese could take.
Granger has disappointed many Guyanese. As has already been observed in the press, Granger has shown himself to be wholly lacking in vision, political perspective and leadership skills necessary to move his party away from its self-destructive politics, which is itself necessary for forcing political and social change at the national level. The question is; who next should be chosen as our president? Where are our political leaders? Because the politics of Jagdeo’s PPP is just as bad as Granger’s PNC-led Coalition.
Lance Cumberbatch
