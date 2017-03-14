Port Mourant man, two others injured in Borlam Turn accident

The Borlam Turn along the Corentyne Highway has claimed yet another life. Two people were injured following the accident on Sunday night.

Dead is Shazam Ishmail, aka “Imran” of Lot 17 Portuguese Quarter, Port Mourant. The injured have been identified as Randy Seecharan, 22, of Seawell Village and Anthony Ramlochan , 23, of Canje.

Reports are that a white Toyota 212 bearing licence plate PMM 865 driven by Randy Seecharan was speeding along the Borlam Turn when it spun out of control and slammed into a utility pole on Sunday night.

Brahas Baijanauth, mother of the dead Shazam Ishmail who was said to be sitting in the front passenger seat when he died, said that her son had called her around 16:00 hrs on Sunday to leave instructions for his brother to take care of his livestock and that he will be home soon.

According to her she received a call from her son’s employer at approximately 19:00 hrs informing her that Ishmail had met with an accident. “Me niece then call and seh he dead and then me go out on the road and come in back because me na able fuh see meh son in dat condition.”

The devastated woman said that the driver, Randy Seecharan, is a close friend of her son. He would normally come by their home to pick up Ishmail. She stated that her son was intoxicated along with his other two friends in the car since they had been imbibing earlier in the day.

“Dem binna drink and then dem guh Satesh and then by he (Seecharan) mother and he binna bring meh son home when dem run into ah pole”.

Her son reportedly died on the spot whilst Seecharan received injuries about his body and Ramlochan sustained broken limbs and other injuries. He was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Relatives of Seecharan however, refused to speak to media operatives at the New Amsterdam where he remains a guarded patient.